MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a post by Ukraine's Air Force Command on Telegram.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 23, Russian forces launched 96 attack drones against Ukraine, including Shahed-type UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile air defense groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary reports, as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 73 drones.

Drone impacts were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at two other locations.

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As Ukrinform reported,two people were killed and 30 injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.