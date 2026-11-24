MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (NNN-dpa) -- US President Donald Trump claims to have played a key role in Jensen Huang's return to the helm of the chip manufacturer Nvidia.

Trump told broadcaster CNBC on Monday morning that he spoke "directly and indirectly" to Nvidia's board of directors and urged them to reinstate Huang as chief executive of the chipmaker, reported German news agency dpa.

"I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC in a telephone interview shortly after Nvidia's unexpected announcement that co-founder Huang was returning to lead the tech giant.

"I think the board acted really responsibly," Trump said. "Some other board would have fought it - and if they would have fought it, it would have been a disaster, in my opinion."

His intervention was "very important," Trump said, expressing his conviction that Huang would not have returned without his pressure.

"I convinced them," Trump asserted. "I made the deal."

When asked why a US president should interfere in a company's affairs, he said he was doing this for the country.

Huang, who had resigned after two extramarital affairs came to light, was reappointed as Nvidia's chief executive in a surprising U-turn. According to media reports, US security agencies suspect that one of the women had been recruited by the Chinese intelligence services.

In recent days, more and more questions have arisen about what Huang might have known regarding shipments of state-of-the-art chips to China in circumvention of US bans.

Trump told CNBC that he had given the board of directors assurances that there were no national security concerns regarding Huang.

When asked about a recent report in the New York Times that Huang's Chinese-born mistress had been in contact with the Chinese intelligence services, the president replied: "Well, who isn't in contact?"

Regarding concerns that Huang might have been involved in illegal chip shipments to China, Trump said he was under the strong impression that Huang "certainly knew nothing about it."

In his lengthy interview, Trump also raised the theoretical possibility that Huang might have received a job offer from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump also said that he had urged Huang to "work hard" now.

--NNN-dpa