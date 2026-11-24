Airlines, Airports Urge Congress to Fund USD30B ATC Upgrade Now
(MENAFN) More than 60 aviation companies and industry groups pressed Congress on Monday to commit at least $30 billion in new money to rebuild the nation's aging air traffic control system, saying recent disruptions have exposed deepening weaknesses in US aviation infrastructure.
In a letter to congressional leaders, the Modern Skies Coalition asked lawmakers to finish the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process and approve the money before the 119th Congress ends.
The letter's central warning was blunt: “The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become, and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," the letter said.
The coalition's members include airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, pilots' associations and aviation trade groups. They said the new funding should pay for a full-scale modernization effort and also ensure air traffic controllers are adequately staffed and trained.
The group also called on Congress to head off another government shutdown, arguing that interruptions to federal operations hit the aviation industry especially hard.
The appeal follows comments last week from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who said he would take whatever level of funding Congress approves to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control infrastructure. He also urged lawmakers to support a $50 billion investment package.
Duffy originally asked for $30 billion, including $18 billion for airport improvements. He raised the request to $50 billion after the Nov. 13 incident, which set off the longest nationwide US ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
In a letter to congressional leaders, the Modern Skies Coalition asked lawmakers to finish the fiscal year 2027 appropriations process and approve the money before the 119th Congress ends.
The letter's central warning was blunt: “The recent air traffic control ground stop, which was yet another blow to the traveling and shipping public, put a national spotlight on just how fragile the system has become, and underscores a pressing need for Congress to fix this problem sooner rather than later," the letter said.
The coalition's members include airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airports, pilots' associations and aviation trade groups. They said the new funding should pay for a full-scale modernization effort and also ensure air traffic controllers are adequately staffed and trained.
The group also called on Congress to head off another government shutdown, arguing that interruptions to federal operations hit the aviation industry especially hard.
The appeal follows comments last week from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who said he would take whatever level of funding Congress approves to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control infrastructure. He also urged lawmakers to support a $50 billion investment package.
Duffy originally asked for $30 billion, including $18 billion for airport improvements. He raised the request to $50 billion after the Nov. 13 incident, which set off the longest nationwide US ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
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