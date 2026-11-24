MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The use of heavy machinery near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir's Anantnag district has triggered widespread concern, with political leaders, religious figures and environmentalists calling for an immediate halt to the activity.

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A video showing an excavator operating in close proximity to the high-altitude glacial lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route has gone viral on social media, prompting concerns over the potential ecological impact of construction activity in the fragile Himalayan region.

Sheshnag Lake is among 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across Jammu and Kashmir and is monitored for environmental vulnerabilities.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti termed the issue painful and accused the government of remaining silent over environmental concerns.

“The government itself is having Chinar trees cut down. At the university, they are cutting down our old walnut trees. They just watch as spectators and don't say a word. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. What can we say? When they built roads and expressways for the Char Dham Yatra, look at how many storms and calamities strike there today. It is very bad,” she said.

Mufti said speaking out against such activities could invite accusations of opposing the Amarnath Yatra.

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“If we talk about it, they will say we are against the Amarnath Yatra. What can I say? They try to polarise everything,” she told reporters.

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National Conference Lok Sabha MP Mian Altaf said Kashmir's lakes, rivers and forests must be protected.

“I have not seen that, so I cannot say anything to you about it. I will just say that Kashmir's lakes must be saved. They must be saved at any cost. Its rivers must be saved, its forests must be saved. That is essential for all of us, essential for Kashmir, for Kashmir's tourism, for Kashmir's environment, and for our health,” he said.

Former Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi criticised the activity, saying Kashmir's mountains should not be treated as spaces for unrestricted construction.

“A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First, the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake,” Mehdi said in a post on X.

“Stop this now. Kashmir's mountains are not BJP's real estate,” he added.

CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also expressed concern over the visuals, describing Sheshnag as a glacial lake surrounded by loose moraine and steep slopes.

“It is already listed among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir. Disturbing such terrain with heavy machinery is an invitation to disaster,” he said.

Tarigami said nobody was opposed to development or improved facilities for pilgrims, tourists and local residents, but stressed that infrastructure development in the high Himalayas must be environmentally sustainable and in harmony with nature.

He said works in such sensitive zones should be preceded by scientific studies, proper environmental impact assessments and consultations with experts and local communities.

Warning against human interference in glacial zones, Tarigami said the consequences could affect downstream areas, including Pahalgam and communities along the Lidder river in south Kashmir. He urged the government to intervene without delay.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the construction activity, saying the visuals of heavy machinery operating near Sheshnag Lake in the glacial zone of Pahalgam were disturbing.

He said the activity had raised serious concerns over the ecological impact of construction in the fragile Himalayan region, particularly at a time when glaciers were retreating and recent glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal had highlighted the vulnerability of mountain ecosystems.

“Improving facilities for pilgrims has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said the government owed an explanation to the public over the environmental concerns and called for the activity to be stopped.

“Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection, not plunder, for now, and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped,” he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari sought clarification from the authorities over the authenticity of the video and the nature of the work being carried out near the lake.

“If the video is genuine, the government owes the public a clear explanation: What is such heavy machinery doing in an ecologically fragile zone, especially around a high-altitude glacial lake?” he said.

Bukhari said Kashmir had already suffered environmental damage due to unchecked construction and human interference, warning that further damage to natural habitats and water bodies could not be afforded.

Environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat also questioned how heavy machinery had been allowed to reach the glacial area, describing the activity as a disaster.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the executing agency for the works, said the activity was part of post-Amarnath Yatra operations and was being carried out in compliance with applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

The BRO said it was taking measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to the surrounding terrain. It also said the works were confined to existing tracks and aimed at improving safety and easing congestion for pilgrims.