Gaza Faces Widespread Environmental Contamination from Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) More than 99% of the Gaza Strip has been identified as showing signs of possible environmental pollution linked to Israeli military operations, raising serious concerns about long-term threats to public health. Toxic materials detected in the air, water and soil could expose current and future generations to lasting health risks, according to a report published Monday by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).
The findings indicate that Israeli military operations have caused extensive damage across Gaza, impacting around 78% of the territory's total land area. Meanwhile, evidence suggesting possible environmental contamination has been detected in more than 99% of the enclave.
Researchers combined satellite images, remote sensing technologies, scientific assessments and publicly available information to examine the environmental consequences. Their analysis highlighted numerous potential sources of pollution, including heavy metals, explosive remnants, asbestos released from damaged buildings, dioxins and biological contaminants.
The report emphasized that these hazardous substances could undermine the natural resources and environmental infrastructure essential to the population's survival. Residents risk exposure through several pathways, including breathing polluted air, consuming contaminated food and water, and coming into direct contact with polluted soil and building debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza's environment had severely undermined conditions necessary for human safety and survival.
The findings indicate that Israeli military operations have caused extensive damage across Gaza, impacting around 78% of the territory's total land area. Meanwhile, evidence suggesting possible environmental contamination has been detected in more than 99% of the enclave.
Researchers combined satellite images, remote sensing technologies, scientific assessments and publicly available information to examine the environmental consequences. Their analysis highlighted numerous potential sources of pollution, including heavy metals, explosive remnants, asbestos released from damaged buildings, dioxins and biological contaminants.
The report emphasized that these hazardous substances could undermine the natural resources and environmental infrastructure essential to the population's survival. Residents risk exposure through several pathways, including breathing polluted air, consuming contaminated food and water, and coming into direct contact with polluted soil and building debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza's environment had severely undermined conditions necessary for human safety and survival.
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