GTA VI Leaker Arion Kurtaj Freed Despite 7-Year Sentence
(MENAFN) Arion Kurtaj, the British hacker who leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), left custody on Monday even though he was handed a seven-year prison term for a spree of cyberattacks on major companies.
Kurtaj, 21, a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, admitted six charges at Woolwich Crown Court on Nov. 16, according to the City of London Police. He was sentenced on Nov. 23.
The court trimmed two years from an original nine-year term to reflect time Kurtaj spent under a hospital order. Combined with his earlier time in custody, that allowed his release on license.
"Kurtaj knew what he was doing when he carried out these crimes and has finally admitted his involvement," said Detective Inspector Mike O'Sullivan of the City of London Police.
The charges stem from September 2022, when Kurtaj broke into Rockstar Games and stole 90 gameplay videos from the then-unreleased GTA VI, then posted them online. Rockstar Games told a British court in 2023 that recovering from the breach cost about $5 million, on top of thousands of hours of staff time.
His attacks also hit other major names, including telecoms providers BT and EE, fintech company Revolut and transport platform Uber.
Kurtaj pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, four offenses under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and one offense of possessing a mobile phone in prison.
Kurtaj has severe autism. In December 2023, he was placed under an indefinite hospital order after being found unfit to stand trial. The order was lifted in January 2026, allowing criminal proceedings to resume.
His release comes four days after GTA VI launched worldwide on Nov. 19.
Kurtaj, 21, a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, admitted six charges at Woolwich Crown Court on Nov. 16, according to the City of London Police. He was sentenced on Nov. 23.
The court trimmed two years from an original nine-year term to reflect time Kurtaj spent under a hospital order. Combined with his earlier time in custody, that allowed his release on license.
"Kurtaj knew what he was doing when he carried out these crimes and has finally admitted his involvement," said Detective Inspector Mike O'Sullivan of the City of London Police.
The charges stem from September 2022, when Kurtaj broke into Rockstar Games and stole 90 gameplay videos from the then-unreleased GTA VI, then posted them online. Rockstar Games told a British court in 2023 that recovering from the breach cost about $5 million, on top of thousands of hours of staff time.
His attacks also hit other major names, including telecoms providers BT and EE, fintech company Revolut and transport platform Uber.
Kurtaj pleaded guilty to one count of fraud, four offenses under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and one offense of possessing a mobile phone in prison.
Kurtaj has severe autism. In December 2023, he was placed under an indefinite hospital order after being found unfit to stand trial. The order was lifted in January 2026, allowing criminal proceedings to resume.
His release comes four days after GTA VI launched worldwide on Nov. 19.
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