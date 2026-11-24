MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau have discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

According to the report, the meeting took place in Ashgabat during Landau's visit to Turkmenistan. The sides noted the development of bilateral relations across political, economic and cultural areas, highlighting the potential to increase mutual trade and strengthen investment ties.

Landau said that agreements reached during talks between the presidents of the two countries last year were already producing positive results.

The meeting also highlighted Turkmenistan's cooperation with major US companies, including Nicklaus Companies, John Deere, Case New Holland and Boeing.

The sides discussed political dialogue between their foreign ministries and recent high-level contacts. These included Berdimuhamedov's participation in the C5+1 summit in Washington in November 2025 and the February 2026 visit to Florida by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

According to the US Department of State, Landau's visit will also include meetings with senior Turkmen officials and representatives of the business communities of both countries. Discussions are expected to focus on diversifying energy export routes through the Trans-Caspian corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as on opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.

The TRIPP initiative, which is also expected to feature in the discussions, stems from a US-brokered agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The proposed transit project was subsequently named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."