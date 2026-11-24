MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is set to become the first Pakistani astronaut to travel to space and the first foreign national to visit China's Tiangong space station as part of the Shenzhou-24 crewed mission, scheduled for launch on November 25.

According to a post by the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Ali will participate in the mission as a payload specialist, marking a new milestone in Pakistan's human spaceflight program and its scientific cooperation with China.

The Shenzhou-24 crew will also include Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, who will serve as mission commander, and Wu Yi. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

During his stay aboard Tiangong, Ali will participate in scientific experiments and station operations. The mission includes joint China-Pakistan research projects in biotechnology and materials science. He is expected to return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft following a short-term stay in orbit.

The Shenzhou-24 mission will mark the first time a foreign astronaut has participated in China's crewed space program and visited the Tiangong space station. It is part of a bilateral cooperation agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025, covering astronaut selection, training and participation in space missions.

The mission's official emblem features jasmine, Pakistan's national flower, symbolizing the longstanding friendship and growing strategic cooperation between the two countries, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan.

China's Tiangong space station, completed in 2022, serves as an orbital research platform for scientific experiments, technology development and international space cooperation. The Shenzhou program is China's primary human spaceflight program, with spacecraft launched aboard Long March-2F rockets.