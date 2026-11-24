MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The business loan portfolio in Azerbaijan grew by 18.6% from September 2025 through September 2026, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Zakir Nuriyev, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The ABA head noted that banks' assets reached 64 billion manat ($37.6 billion), while the loan portfolio amounted to 34 billion manat ($20 billion).

According to him, one of the main objectives for the coming period is to increase the banking sector's contribution to improving enterprise productivity, expanding export opportunities, and developing economic activity in the regions.

"From September 2025 through September 2026, business loans financed through state funds increased by 14.7%. In the first nine months of this year, domestic cashless payments made using bank cards reached 80.7 billion manat ($47.5 billion), accounting for 70% of total card transactions. In addition, the volume of transactions through the national payment system grew by 46.2% during this period compared to the same period last year, reaching 862.7 billion manat ($507.5 billion)," he also said.

According to him, one of the main objectives set during the first international banking forums was to turn Baku into an international financial center within the next 5-10 years, as well as to create a platform for discussing pressing issues in the banking sector and the economy.

"The memorandums scheduled to be signed as part of the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku will lay the foundation for new joint initiatives and long-term partnerships," Nuriyev remarked.

He noted that, thanks to the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, other government agencies, banks, international partners, and organizations, Baku has become a regional and international center for hosting such events.

According to him, the forum will also address alternative financing instruments and sustainable finance, including project and agricultural financing, Islamic financial instruments, and support for "green" projects.

The head of the ABA added that the association would continue its efforts to strengthen dialogue between government agencies and banks, as well as expand international cooperation.