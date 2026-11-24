

New direct Time-of-Flight sensor extends ranging beyond 8 meters, with multi-objects detection in the field-of-view

Compact all-in-one design, 30% smaller than previous generation, ideal for smartphones, robotics, and industrial systems Enables advanced camera assistance even under strong light, presence sensing and context-aware functions while minimizing the impact power consumption or system complexity



Geneva, Switzerland, November 24, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, introduces the FlightSenseTM VL53LB, a new direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) sensor designed to help smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers add longer-range and more power-efficient distance sensing to increasingly compact products. The new sensor addresses a clear market need: extended range capability without compromising battery life, and smaller product size for better design flexibility.

The VL53LB combines direct Time-of-Flight ranging beyond 8 meters, low active-ranging power consumption, and an ultracompact all-in-one architecture. For OEMs, this means more room to add advanced sensing features while keeping printed circuit board (PCB) footprint, integration effort and power budgets under control.

The sensor enables applications such as camera selection assistance, autofocus support, presence sensing, obstacle detection, positioning assistance, and touch-free interaction. Its combination of range, compact size, and low-power operation also makes it suitable for robotics and industrial automation systems.

"Device manufacturers are looking for sensing solutions that add capability without forcing tradeoffs in power consumption, product size, or user experience," said Alexandre Balmefrezol, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Imaging Sub-Group at STMicroelectronics. "The VL53LB brings longer-range measurement, low power consumption, and compact integration together in a single module. It demonstrates how ST continues to evolve FlightSense technology while advancing our broader vision of transforming light into trusted data through intelligent optical sensing."

"The Time-of-Flight sensing market continues to benefit from demand for enhanced camera functions, spatial awareness, and intelligent device interaction”, explains Anas Chalak, Market & Technology Analyst, Imaging at Yole Group.“Annual shipments of ToF-enabled devices are expected to reach more than 665 million units by 2031. As manufacturers expand sensing capabilities while preserving battery life and industrial design flexibility, technologies that combine extended ranging performance, compact integration, and lower power consumption are well positioned to support future growth.” (1)

Helping OEMs integrate more sensing capabilities in less space

The VL53LB is the fourth generation of ST's single-zone FlightSense technology. It delivers ranging capability from less than 5 mm to beyond 8 meters. Compared with previous generations and the competition, the new sensors double the sensing range while reducing active-ranging power consumption by a factor of 2. It also supports an ultralow-power mode that consumes as little as 50 μW while maintaining an exceptionally compact footprint of only 4.0 mm × 1.8 mm × 1.0 mm, 30% smaller than competition and previous generation. On top, the radiated emissions (EMI/EMC) are well controlled with advanced architecture, and VL53LB does not require metal shielding cans above the sensors, unlike competitor ICs.

The all-in-one sensor integrates the CMOS sensor, a 940 nm infrared emitter, and embedded processing within a miniature package, which simplifies design integration and reduces overall system complexity. Support for I3C connectivity further facilitates implementation within the most recent next-generation mobile platforms.

Designed for camera assistance, presence sensing and next-gen smart devices

The combination of compact dimensions, wide-ranging capability, and low-power operation enables OEM manufacturers to introduce advanced sensing functions in smartphones and other smart devices without increasing product size or battery requirements.

Applications include:



Multi-camera selection and autofocus support

Presence and distance sensing

Obstacle detection

Navigation and positioning assistance

Touch-free interaction Robotics and industrial automation systems

Strong ambient-light performance, with more than beyond 1 meter capability under 120kLux, advanced electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) resilience, and ultralow-power operating modes help developers deploy reliable sensing across a broader range of use cases, including battery-powered and always-on devices.

Building on ST's FlightSense leadership

VL53LB builds on ST's FlightSense portfolio, which has shipped more than 3 billion Time-of-Flight sensors worldwide for smartphone, consumer, industrial, and smart-device applications. The sensor leverages ST's proprietary single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) technology and is manufactured within ST's integrated device manufacturer model, with research and development (R&D) teams in Scotland, France, Singapore, and China and front-end wafer manufacturing in 40nm process, located in Crolles, France.

Availability

VL53LB samples are currently available to selected OEM customers. Mass-market via the st.com is planned for Q2 2027. Pricing information and sample requests are available through local ST representatives.

(1) Sources: 3D sensing 2026 report - Status of the CMOS Image Sensor Industry 2026 report, Yole Group

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at

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P4806D -- Nov 24 2026 -- ST FlightSense VL53LB dToF sensor_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION_UPDATED ST FlightSense VL53LB ToF sensor