(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 28 October 2026. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 29 October 2026 to no later than 1 February 2027. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 28 October 2026, available here: From 16 November to 20 November 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 764,879 own shares at an average price of NOK 394.3451 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16 November OSE 150,000 400.0850 60,012,750.00 CEUX TQEX 17 November OSE 150,000 399.0213 59,853,195.00 CEUX TQEX 18 November OSE 152,000 395.9887 60,190,282.40 CEUX TQEX 19 November OSE 153,379 391.7727 60,089,704.95 CEUX TQEX 20 November OSE 159,500 385.4566 61,480,327.70 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 764,879 394.3451 301,626,260.05 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche

OSE 1,584,300 408.5889 647,327,428.93 CEUX TQEX Total 1,584,300 408.5889 647,327,428.93 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)

OSE 2,349,179 403.9512 948,953,688.98 CEUX TQEX Total 2,349,179 403.9512 948,953,688.98





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,139,357 own shares, corresponding to 1.09% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 14,640,761 own shares, corresponding to 0.61% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions