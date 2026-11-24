Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the launch of its Sovereign Agentic Studio in China, part of the global delivery network for Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios, helping organizations across Asia Pacific move Agentic AI from pilot to production safely, at scale and under full sovereign control.

Guided by the Atos Agentic AI Factory framework, China Sovereign Agentic Studio enables organizations to scale AI innovation through a structured journey, from identifying high-value use cases and prioritizing scenarios based on business impact and technical feasibility, to deploying AI across processes and systems and building enterprise-wide Agentic AI capabilities.

Delivering measurable business value with t wo Agentic AI solutions

The Atos Agentic Business Orchestrator is an Agentic AI solution built around a“Service as Software” model, bringing together AI agents, enterprise systems, business knowledge and human expertise to orchestrate end-to-end processes from request to outcome. Designed for knowledge-intensive industries such as manufacturing, automotive, industrial equipment, healthcare technology and retail, it connects pre-sales, after-sales and internal services across the entire request-to-resolution lifecycle, ensuring that every request has clear ownership, traceable progress and verifiable outcomes. By continuously capturing and reusing service knowledge, Atos Agentic Business Orchestrator helps organizations accelerate resolution, improve service quality and turn experience from each engagement into value for the next.

The Atos AI Control Plane provides a unified AI Agent gateway connecting enterprise applications to more than 50 LLM providers and 320+ models, giving organizations real-time visibility and control over AI usage, performance and costs. It tracks every API call, including token consumption, latency, cost and cache status, while enabling budgets, alerts and enforcement policies at team, user and agent levels to prevent runaway usage and unexpected charges. By consolidating cost, efficiency and risk data into actionable insights, Atos AI Control Plane helps organizations compare model performance, optimize LLM spending and make more informed decisions about how AI resources are used.

Ruifeng Yun, Managing Director of Atos China said“By combining Atos' proven expertise in highly regulated, mission-critical environments with our deep understanding of Asia's data sovereignty, compliance and industry requirements, China Sovereign Agentic Studio supports clients to scale AI with confidence. Both Agentic AI solutions put this expertise into action, enabling organizations to improve service outcomes, gain greater control over AI usage and costs, and turn AI adoption into sustainable business value.”

The Atos Agentic Business Orchestrator and AI Control Plane are part of Atos Genesis Intelligence AI Suite, a comprehensive AI suite designed to help organizations industrialize secure, resilient AI at enterprise scale. It brings together sovereign data management, advanced AI capabilities, built-in cybersecurity, secure orchestration and governance to turn your data into action and accelerate the journey from agentic AI experimentation to business results in production.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

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Atos Launches its Sovereign Agentic Studio in China to Accelerate Enterprise AI from Pilot to Scale