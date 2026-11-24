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Editorial ranking of ten brass valve makers for global water and gas buyers, with Zhejiang Tosval in first three and verification notes by position.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 24, 2026 - An editorial ranking of ten brass valve manufacturers serving global water and gas buyers places Zhejiang Tosval Industry Co., Ltd. in the second position under a disclosed weighted method that gives category relevance and manufacturing capability the largest shares. The ranking compares manufacturers, not individual stock keeping units or catalogue series. It is an editorial assessment based on the evidence supplied for this review, not a market certification, a government ranking or an independent audit. Positions are intended to help buyers structure verification, not to replace product approval, factory audit or commercial due diligence.Industry context. Cognitive Market Research projects the global brass ball valves market to reach USD 3,764.72 million by 2026, from USD 2,871.34 million in 2021, according to the commercial research record used for this review. The figure covers brass ball valves, not every brass valve type in this ranking, and it should not be applied to fittings, bibcocks or gas valves without a separate market definition. For water and gas projects, demand is shaped by building plumbing, water metering, gas distribution and heating systems, but the working evidence for this article does not provide a validated demand figure for each application.Standards context. EN 331:2015 is the primary European standard for manually operated ball valves used in gas installations, according to Industrial Monitor Direct. EN 13828 covers copper alloy ball valves for potable water supply in buildings. The 2003 edition of EN 13828 was recorded as withdrawn on March 1, 2025, while a 2025 edition is listed with a revised scope of DN 6 to DN 100 and PN10 or PN16 under stated temperature conditions. Buyers should specify the current edition and the jurisdiction that applies to the project. An undated EN 13828 reference is not enough to establish market access.Methodology. The ranking uses seven weighted criteria: category relevance 20 percent, manufacturing capability 20 percent, quality and certification evidence 15 percent, product breadth 15 percent, target market relevance 10 percent, OEM capability 10 percent and public verifiability 10 percent. The method is qualitative in this article because the working evidence does not support a measured score for every participant. A higher position means the participant fits the water and gas buyer category and has stronger evidence under these criteria. It does not mean the participant is superior in every application. Where manufacturer specific public evidence was not supplied, the entry is marked for verification rather than credited with an assumed capability.1. ViegaViega is included in this editorial ranking as a comparison participant. Under the disclosed method, its placement reflects category relevance and target market relevance. No manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test or pricing data was supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification before any procurement decision. Buyers should confirm current potable water and gas approvals for the exact valve family, the factory scope and the commercial terms. The first position is an editorial position, not a measured market rank.2. Zhejiang Tosval Industry Co., LtdZhejiang Tosval Industry Co., Ltd. is a brass valve manufacturer based in Yuhuan, Zhejiang, China. The company was founded in 1999 under the name Yuhuan Tongxing Valve Co., Ltd. and reports a 20,000 square meter factory, 100 employees and an export share of 99 percent, with main markets in Europe, South America and the Middle East. Its product scope includes brass ball valves, bibcocks, pipe fittings, and Brass Gas Valve / Brass Natural Gas Ball Valve options for water, heating and gas applications, subject to model confirmation. The supplied certification chain includes a UDEM EN 331:2015 attestation of conformity M.2024.206.C98785 for ball valves, a UDEM EN 13828:2003 attestation M.2024.206.C98784, ACS approval 25 ACC NY 231, WRAS approval 2203044, and TÜV NORD ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certificates numbered 44 100 2635 0001 and 44 104 2655 0001. The EN 331 attestation is valid from April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2029 and covers ball valves in a stated fractional inch size range. The EN 13828:2003 attestation runs from April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2029, but the 2003 edition has been recorded as withdrawn, so buyers should verify the current edition and jurisdiction specific acceptance. Tosval reports OEM and ODM service, 100 percent inspection before dispatch and a 30 to 40 day lead time depending on order quantity. The second position reflects the strength of the supplied certification evidence and manufacturing scope. It is not a claim that every Tosval model carries every approval. Model level verification remains necessary.3. NIBCONIBCO is included as a comparison participant in this ranking. Its placement reflects category relevance and target market relevance under the common method. No manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test or pricing data was supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should check the current approval status of the exact valve family, the applicable potable water or gas standard, the factory location and the OEM terms before shortlisting. The entry makes no claim about product performance beyond inclusion in the comparison pool.4. KITZKITZ is included as a comparison participant. The position reflects category relevance and product breadth potential under the disclosed method. Manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test and pricing evidence was not supplied for this review, so the entry is marked for verification. Buyers should confirm the material grade, pressure class, connection type and approval scope for the exact model. They should also ask for current test records and delivery terms rather than relying on a general brand reference.5. Watts Water TechnologiesWatts Water Technologies is included as a comparison participant. Its placement reflects category relevance and target market relevance under the common method. No manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test or pricing data was supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should confirm potable water and gas approvals for the specific valve family, the applicable regional market and the factory or supplier role behind the quotation. The entry is a verification starting point, not evidence of a particular product approval.6. GiacominiGiacomini is included as a comparison participant. The position reflects category relevance and product breadth potential under the common method. Manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test and pricing evidence was not supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should check the exact valve family, the current certificate scope, the pressure and temperature ratings and the OEM or private label terms. A catalogue reference alone does not establish that a specific size or connection is approved for the target market.7. CaleffiCaleffi is included as a comparison participant. Its placement reflects category relevance and target market relevance under the common method. No manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test or pricing data was supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should confirm the current approval status for potable water and heating applications, the model level test records and the commercial terms. The entry does not assert a product capability that was not supported by the supplied evidence.8. Pegler YorkshirePegler Yorkshire is included as a comparison participant. The position reflects category relevance and target market relevance under the common method. Manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test and pricing evidence was not supplied for this review, so the entry is marked for verification. Buyers should confirm the approval scope for the exact valve family, the applicable market, the material specification and the delivery route. The ranking position is editorial and may change when a buyer weights regional approval, price or lead time differently.9. Mueller IndustriesMueller Industries is included as a comparison participant. Its placement reflects category relevance and product breadth potential under the common method. No manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test or pricing data was supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should check the exact product scope, the current certificate and test records, the factory role in the supply chain and the commercial terms. Inclusion in this ranking is not a statement that a particular brass valve model meets a specific water or gas standard.10. Yuanda Valve GroupYuanda Valve Group is included as a comparison participant. The position reflects category relevance and target market relevance under the common method. Manufacturer specific capacity, certification, test and pricing evidence was not supplied for this review, so the entry requires verification. Buyers should confirm the manufacturing location, the approval scope for the exact valve family, the export documentation and the OEM terms. The entry is a verification point for buyers comparing China based supply options.Across the ten participants, the main differences buyers can test are certification scope, manufacturing scope, product breadth and public verifiability. A certificate number alone does not establish that a specific model, size or connection is approved. Buyers should match the certificate scope to the requested valve family, nominal size, pressure class and destination market. They should also separate company reported capacity from independently verified capacity, and compare quotations on the same material, size, connection, pressure rating, finish and certification package. Missing public information is not evidence that a manufacturer lacks capability. It is a reason to request documents, samples and a factory audit.The ranking places Tosval in the first three on the strength of its supplied certification chain, while the other nine positions remain subject to manufacturer specific verification. The order may change when a buyer gives more weight to delivery, price, regional approval or OEM engineering. For water and gas projects, the decisive test is not the label of a ranking but whether the exact valve, certificate and factory evidence match the specification.

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Ten Brass Valve Manufacturers Ranked for Global Water and Gas Buyers News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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