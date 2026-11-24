China Rejects Claims of Seeking Global Sphere of Influence
(MENAFN) China declared on Monday that it has no intention of establishing a “sphere of influence,” following an unprecedented meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US presidents hosted by Beijing last week.
Responding to a question from a correspondent during a Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China considers all nations equal, regardless of their size, and supports greater democracy in international relations alongside the development of a balanced, orderly multipolar global system.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to the southeastern city of Shenzhen on Thursday for the historic trilateral gathering.
Guo reiterated that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added that China's approach focuses on developing cooperative relationships with countries worldwide through mutual respect and equal treatment.
“What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,” the spokesperson said.
Addressing a separate question concerning Palestine and the role of international judicial institutions, Guo reaffirmed Beijing's support for international initiatives aimed at promoting justice and strengthening legal principles worldwide.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law.”
Responding to a question from a correspondent during a Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that China considers all nations equal, regardless of their size, and supports greater democracy in international relations alongside the development of a balanced, orderly multipolar global system.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to the southeastern city of Shenzhen on Thursday for the historic trilateral gathering.
Guo reiterated that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added that China's approach focuses on developing cooperative relationships with countries worldwide through mutual respect and equal treatment.
“What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,” the spokesperson said.
Addressing a separate question concerning Palestine and the role of international judicial institutions, Guo reaffirmed Beijing's support for international initiatives aimed at promoting justice and strengthening legal principles worldwide.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law.”
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