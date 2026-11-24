MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation will begin a two-day drive on Tuesday to identify and remove unauthorised advertisement boards from roads and public spaces across the city, officials said.

Enforcement teams will also act against advertisers who have put up hoardings while their licence applications are still pending.

The Corporation will appoint officers to oversee the work at the ward, zonal and regional levels. Teams will check whether advertisers hold valid licences for the boards on display and whether the hoardings meet the conditions under which the civic body approved them.

Boards that exceed the permitted dimensions will be among those targeted for removal. A valid licence alone will therefore be insufficient to keep an oversized hoarding in place.

Teams will also remove boards that breach other advertising regulations, even if the advertiser has secured approval to put up a sign.

The Corporation clarified its position on pending applications, saying advertisers must wait until the civic body issues a licence before erecting a hoarding.

An agency that has applied for permission and already put up a board cannot cite its application as authority to continue advertising. Teams will treat such boards as unauthorised and dismantle them during the drive.

Ahead of the checks, the civic body asked advertisers and agencies to review the boards they have put up across Chennai. For each hoarding, they should verify that the licence remains valid, check its dimensions against those permitted, and ensure that the display complies with the applicable rules.

The Corporation urged those responsible for non-compliant boards to take them down voluntarily to avoid legal action. Its appeal extends to other stakeholders involved in putting up advertisements in public spaces.

For anyone planning a fresh display, the requirement is to secure formal approval before the board goes up and to follow the rules once it is in place.

The civic body said the exercise was to protect public safety and preserve the appearance of Chennai's streets and public spaces. It sought cooperation of residents as well as the advertising industry during the two mornings of enforcement.

The appeal to agencies was to check their own displays and remove offending boards before civic teams have to intervene.