MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested two men for opening fire at a chicken shop in the Sunder Nagri area of northeast Delhi following a minor quarrel over playing video games. A semi-automatic pistol, a live cartridge and clothes worn by the accused during the commission of the crime have been recovered.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 22 at around 10.26 p.m. at Al Hurain Chicken Point, located near Kabootar Chowk in O-Block, Sunder Nagri.

Police received information about the firing and immediately rushed to the spot. During the preliminary investigation, one bullet projectile was found inside a blue plastic drum kept on the shop floor, while an empty cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

The complainant, identified as Mohd. Mohsin (26), a scrap dealer and resident of O-Block, Sunder Nagri, told the police that around 10.15 p.m., he was returning home after having tea with his brother-in-law, Sahil, when he noticed two men approaching him with pistols.

Fearing for his life, Mohsin rushed inside Al Hurain Chicken Point. However, one of the assailants allegedly fired a shot at him, which missed him and hit a blue plastic water drum inside the shop. No one was injured in the incident.

During the investigation, the complainant disclosed that a quarrel had taken place on November 21 between his younger brother, Hussain, and Anas over playing video games.

Following this, a case was registered at Nand Nagri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The forensic team also inspected the crime scene and collected physical evidence.

Police said multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the assailants. Acting on technical inputs and local Intelligence, the police identified and arrested the two accused, Danish alias Junaid and Mohd. Faizan alias Sucha.

During sustained interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. At their instance, the police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, one live cartridge and the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident.

The investigation revealed that Hussain had an altercation with Anas, the nephew of accused Danish, over playing video games on November 21. Following the quarrel, Danish allegedly developed a grudge against Mohsin and, along with his associate Faizan, carried out the firing to take revenge and intimidate him.

Police said both arrested accused have previous criminal records.

Danish (32), a resident of Pasonda in Uttar Pradesh, was currently living as a tenant in E-2 Block, Sunder Nagri. He was previously involved in three criminal cases related to attempted murder, robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act.

The second accused, Mohd. Faizan (22), is a resident of DLF Extension-II, Bhopura, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was previously involved in a case related to hurt and Arms Act violations.

Further investigation into the case is underway.