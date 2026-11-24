MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary, recalling his extraordinary courage, leadership and historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat.

In a post on X, Kharge extended his greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, observed every year to honour the celebrated commander and his contribution to the state's history.

"On Lachit Diwas, we pay our humble tributes to the legendary Ahom commander, Lachit Borphukan, and extend our warm greetings to the people of Assam.

"His extraordinary courage, exemplary leadership and historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat stand as an enduring testament to the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the motherland," Kharge wrote.

Lachit Borphukan was one of the most distinguished military commanders of the Ahom Kingdom, which ruled large parts of present-day Assam. He is best remembered for leading the Ahom forces against the Mughal army in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

The historic battle, fought on the Brahmaputra River near present-day Guwahati, marked a decisive resistance to the Mughal expansion into the region. Under Lachit's leadership, the Ahom forces successfully repelled the Mughal advance, safeguarding the sovereignty of the Ahom Kingdom.

The victory is widely regarded as a significant chapter in the military history of the country, particularly for the strategic planning and effective use of local geographical knowledge by the Ahom forces.

The campaign was fought during the reign of Ahom King Chakradhwaj Singha, who entrusted Lachit with the responsibility of defending the kingdom against the Mughal forces.

Lachit's military leadership, determination, and commitment to protecting his homeland have made him an enduring symbol of courage and patriotism in Assam and in the whole nation. His legacy continues to be remembered through Lachit Diwas celebrations, which honour his sacrifice and inspire generations to uphold the values of national pride and service.