Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

- This season, Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, presents two headphones suited for gifting lists. The premium headphones offer tailored listening experiences for both audio enthusiasts and everyday users.

The Sennheiser brand's newest portable powerhouse is an escape into high-fidelity sound, enriched immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio and a suite of sophisticated capabilities. Sennheiser's category-defining wireless headphone is powered by High-fidelity 42mm drivers, delivering pure audiophile detail, exceptional sound.

42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support 8-microphone hybrid ANC system, up to 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over MOMENTUM 4 Unmatched 57-hour battery life with fast charging User-replaceable batteries eliminating product obsolescence Featuring Automatic wind-noise suppression Available in Black, Denim and White with Bronze and Lavender coming soon

Key features include:

An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work, and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio.

Superb detail retrieval with fast, clear bass response Features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves New polymer-blend transducer membrane offers highly-linear excursion for superb control All-new transducer with high-strength magnet effortlessly reproduces deep, defined bass and brilliant treble Angled transducers recreate the optimal listening position every time, without the need for acoustic room treatment

Key features include:

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions

that makes a difference. This passion has taken us from the world's greatest stages to

the quietest listening rooms – and made Sennheiser the name behind audio that

doesn't just sound good: It feels true. In 2025, the Sennheiser brand celebrated its

80th anniversary. Since 1945, we have stood for building the future of audio and

bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers. While professional audio

solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and

monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG,

the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-

enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of

Sennheiser.

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in

the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and

soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a

global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland

and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

Urvashi Kadam

WhatsApp: +971503570206

Kim Lauren

WhatsApp: +971563840215

...