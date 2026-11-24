Sennheiser Presents End-Of-Year Gifting Selection For A Premium Audio Experience
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MOMENTUM 5 Wireless and HD 560S offer thoughtful, enduring gifts for family and friends Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, UAE - November 24 , 2026 - This season, Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, presents two headphones suited for gifting lists. The premium headphones offer tailored listening experiences for both audio enthusiasts and everyday users. Sennheiser's Gifting Selection – MOMENTUM 5 Wireless: The True Sound Revelation The Sennheiser brand's newest portable powerhouse is an escape into high-fidelity sound, enriched immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio and a suite of sophisticated capabilities. Sennheiser's category-defining wireless headphone is powered by High-fidelity 42mm drivers, delivering pure audiophile detail, exceptional sound. Key features include:
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42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support
8-microphone hybrid ANC system, up to 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over MOMENTUM 4
Unmatched 57-hour battery life with fast charging
User-replaceable batteries eliminating product obsolescence
Featuring Automatic wind-noise suppression
Available in Black, Denim and White with Bronze and Lavender coming soon
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Superb detail retrieval with fast, clear bass response
Features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves
New polymer-blend transducer membrane offers highly-linear excursion for superb control
All-new transducer with high-strength magnet effortlessly reproduces deep, defined bass and brilliant treble
Angled transducers recreate the optimal listening position every time, without the need for acoustic room treatment
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