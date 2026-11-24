From ancient settlements to historic landmarks, discover the world's five oldest cities, including an Indian city recognised for its remarkable history. Explore their origins and fascinating pasts spanning thousands of years.

Telling exactly which is the oldest city in the world is very difficult. This is because there is no precise evidence regarding this. However, based on surveys by UNESCO and various archaeological departments, a list of the top five oldest cities in the world was created. Let us now find out in detail which are those five cities with thousands of years of history and what their specialties are.

Damascus, the capital city of Syria, has a long history of a whopping 11,000 years. It stands in the front row on the list of the oldest cities in the world. During the Middle Ages, this city flourished as a major center for handicraft industries. The city of Damascus gained special recognition especially in the making of swords and lace. This city has been preserving its existence even after thousands of years have passed.

Athens, the capital of Greece, is one of the oldest cities on the European continent. The history of this city goes back almost 3,400 years. Athens stood as an important center for European civilization and history. Archaeological evidence makes it clear that human settlements and civilization developed here thousands of years ago.

Varanasi city, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh in our India, also secured a place on this list. People also call it Benaras or Kashi. The history of Varanasi city is over 3,000 years old. Human life has been continuing here since thousands of years ago. Varanasi has a special place as the oldest city in the history of India.

Byblos city in Lebanon is also very ancient. Looking at archaeological excavations and residential evidence, we know this city dates back to 5,000 years Before the Common Era (BCE). That means evidence was found that humans lived here almost seven thousand years ago. This city stands as a great testament to ancient civilization.

Susa city in Iran is also an ancient region with thousands of years of history. Susa is one of the ancient cities belonging to the Proto-Elamite civilization. Its history dates back almost 6,300 years. Susa has a name as a highly developed city even in ancient times. This city has hidden within itself human history dating back thousands of years.