Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain warning for 9 districts in Tamil Nadu today, on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam. Let's look at the details.

Tamil Nadu is grandly celebrating the Karthigai Deepam festival today (November 24). People light earthen lamps in their homes to worship the divine on this auspicious day. Especially, devotees from various districts of Tamil Nadu and other states visit the Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai to witness the Maha Deepam festival.

Amidst these celebrations, the meteorological department has warned that heavy rains are likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu today. Accordingly, the public is advised to be cautious as heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds may occur in 9 districts today.

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According to the weather bulletin released by the meteorological department, a low-pressure area associated with an upper air cyclonic circulation exists over the Southwest Bay of Bengal to the West-central Bay of Bengal. Similarly, another low-pressure area is seen at about 0.9 km above sea level off the coastal areas from North Kerala to Karnataka. Due to these weather systems, rain is expected in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Today, November 24, heavy rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds is likely to occur at isolated places in the 9 districts of Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi. The same warning has been issued for Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Besides this, moderate rain with thunder and lightning is predicted at a few places in the districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Viluppuram, Namakkal, Trichy, Karur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

As for Chennai, the sky will generally be cloudy today. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some parts of the city. Regarding temperature, the maximum could range between 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.