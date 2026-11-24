Israeli Military Records Highest Suicide Toll in Sixteen Years
(MENAFN) A total of 23 Israeli soldiers and officers serving on active duty have died by suicide since the beginning of 2026, marking the military's highest annual figure in 16 years, according to a report published Monday.
The reported total also includes 17 individuals who served in regular or reserve military units during the Gaza war but took their own lives this year after completing their active service.
In addition, five Israeli police officers died by suicide during the same period, according to the report.
The figures highlight a continuing increase in suicide cases across Israel's security institutions since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.
During the 10 years preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides annually, the newspaper reported.
Military statistics indicate that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023. The number subsequently climbed to 21 in 2024 before reaching 22 in 2025.
However, the official military figures do not reflect the full extent of the issue, as they exclude former service members who died by suicide after leaving active duty.
The newspaper also noted that the military disclosed last year that it had identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
The reported total also includes 17 individuals who served in regular or reserve military units during the Gaza war but took their own lives this year after completing their active service.
In addition, five Israeli police officers died by suicide during the same period, according to the report.
The figures highlight a continuing increase in suicide cases across Israel's security institutions since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.
During the 10 years preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides annually, the newspaper reported.
Military statistics indicate that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023. The number subsequently climbed to 21 in 2024 before reaching 22 in 2025.
However, the official military figures do not reflect the full extent of the issue, as they exclude former service members who died by suicide after leaving active duty.
The newspaper also noted that the military disclosed last year that it had identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
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