US, Qatar Sign Critical Minerals Framework, Deepen Defense Ties
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC, on Monday, with defense, security and supply-chain cooperation at the top of the agenda, according to the State Department.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security, the State Department said, stressing that the defense partnership is key to strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests.
The two sides also restated their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. They described safe, unimpeded passage as essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.
Speaking on behalf of US President Donald Trump, Rubio thanked Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari government for their leadership as a global mediator. Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, commended Trump's leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts.
According to the statement, the officials discussed shared priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia and Haiti. Rubio singled out Qatar's $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti, expressing appreciation for the contribution.
The countries signed a Critical Minerals Framework designed to align their national strategies for diversifying supply chains. Washington also welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration.
On defense, the delegations reviewed progress under the $38 billion US-Qatar Statement of Intent on defense cooperation. They also discussed ways to strengthen Qatar's integrated air and missile defense capabilities, building on the September 2026 US-Qatar Military Consultative Commission.
The two sides pledged closer cooperation on counterterrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organized crime, and reviewed joint efforts to counter ISIS (Daesh).
Talks on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027, the statement said, as the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security, the State Department said, stressing that the defense partnership is key to strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests.
The two sides also restated their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. They described safe, unimpeded passage as essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.
Speaking on behalf of US President Donald Trump, Rubio thanked Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari government for their leadership as a global mediator. Sheikh Mohammed, for his part, commended Trump's leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts.
According to the statement, the officials discussed shared priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia and Haiti. Rubio singled out Qatar's $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti, expressing appreciation for the contribution.
The countries signed a Critical Minerals Framework designed to align their national strategies for diversifying supply chains. Washington also welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration.
On defense, the delegations reviewed progress under the $38 billion US-Qatar Statement of Intent on defense cooperation. They also discussed ways to strengthen Qatar's integrated air and missile defense capabilities, building on the September 2026 US-Qatar Military Consultative Commission.
The two sides pledged closer cooperation on counterterrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organized crime, and reviewed joint efforts to counter ISIS (Daesh).
Talks on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027, the statement said, as the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.
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