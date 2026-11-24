South Korea Appoints New FM, First Female Intelligence Chief
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a reshuffle of five senior government positions on Monday, appointing a new foreign minister and selecting the country's first woman to lead its intelligence agency.
Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, who previously served as the second deputy national security adviser, to head the Foreign Ministry. Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was selected to become director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to South Korean media reports.
The appointments were unveiled by the president's chief of staff during a press briefing.
Kang, 69, previously worked as a judge and lawyer before making history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister. She subsequently contested the Seoul mayoral election in 2006 but was unsuccessful. In January 2026, she was appointed ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs.
Lim, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in relations with the United States, previously represented South Korea as ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic assignments in Washington and New York. He assumed the position of deputy national security adviser after Lee became president in June 2025.
The Cabinet changes also included the nomination of former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo to lead the Unification Ministry, which oversees Seoul's relations with North Korea.
Additionally, Han Jun-ho, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, was selected to head the Interior Ministry, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was nominated as culture minister.
Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, who previously served as the second deputy national security adviser, to head the Foreign Ministry. Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was selected to become director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to South Korean media reports.
The appointments were unveiled by the president's chief of staff during a press briefing.
Kang, 69, previously worked as a judge and lawyer before making history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister. She subsequently contested the Seoul mayoral election in 2006 but was unsuccessful. In January 2026, she was appointed ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs.
Lim, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in relations with the United States, previously represented South Korea as ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic assignments in Washington and New York. He assumed the position of deputy national security adviser after Lee became president in June 2025.
The Cabinet changes also included the nomination of former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo to lead the Unification Ministry, which oversees Seoul's relations with North Korea.
Additionally, Han Jun-ho, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, was selected to head the Interior Ministry, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was nominated as culture minister.
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