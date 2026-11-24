US Forces in South Korea Deploy Helicopters to Japan for Drills
(MENAFN) US military forces stationed in South Korea have sent combat and transport helicopters to Japan to participate in live-fire training exercises for the first time, marking a new development in military cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.
The deployment includes AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility aircraft and CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, which were transferred to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, according to South Korean media reports.
The aircraft are operated by the US Army's 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, which falls under the 2nd Infantry Division.
US Forces Korea (USFK) characterized the mission as a "historic first," explaining in a social media statement that the deployment is intended to improve operational preparedness throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Each helicopter serves a different military purpose. Apache aircraft are designed primarily to engage armored targets, while Black Hawks are used to move troops, equipment and injured personnel. Chinooks provide heavy transportation capabilities, allowing the military to move artillery, substantial equipment and larger groups of soldiers.
The move comes as Washington pursues greater operational flexibility for its military presence in South Korea, with the possibility of extending its forces' activities beyond the Korean Peninsula to respond to wider regional security concerns, including tensions involving China.
The exercises are also taking place as US forces encounter difficulties arranging live-fire training at military facilities in South Korea, partly because of resistance from nearby communities, according to reports.
The deployment includes AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility aircraft and CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, which were transferred to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Japan's Shizuoka prefecture, according to South Korean media reports.
The aircraft are operated by the US Army's 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, which falls under the 2nd Infantry Division.
US Forces Korea (USFK) characterized the mission as a "historic first," explaining in a social media statement that the deployment is intended to improve operational preparedness throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Each helicopter serves a different military purpose. Apache aircraft are designed primarily to engage armored targets, while Black Hawks are used to move troops, equipment and injured personnel. Chinooks provide heavy transportation capabilities, allowing the military to move artillery, substantial equipment and larger groups of soldiers.
The move comes as Washington pursues greater operational flexibility for its military presence in South Korea, with the possibility of extending its forces' activities beyond the Korean Peninsula to respond to wider regional security concerns, including tensions involving China.
The exercises are also taking place as US forces encounter difficulties arranging live-fire training at military facilities in South Korea, partly because of resistance from nearby communities, according to reports.
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