South Korea Expands Anti-Piracy Mission Near Oman
(MENAFN) South Korea is preparing to extend the operational reach of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to maritime areas south of Oman, effectively doubling its coverage, while insisting that the move does not constitute indirect participation in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul told parliament that piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden had increased to more than three times last year's level, according to South Korean media reports.
He explained that the proposed expansion aims to safeguard South Korean ships and citizens operating in the region, dismissing concerns that the deployment could involve Seoul in the confrontation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Kang nevertheless acknowledged that authorities had not documented any piracy incidents within the additional maritime zone proposed for coverage.
South Korea's parliamentary Defense Committee forwarded the proposal to a subcommittee for examination on Tuesday, with a decision by the full committee scheduled for Thursday.
Under the proposed changes, the unit's operational radius would increase from 600 to 1,200 nautical miles, while its personnel strength would rise by 75 members, reaching a maximum of 395.
The expanded deployment would also receive additional capabilities, including a maritime surveillance aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal squad and unmanned equipment designed to detect and clear naval mines.
Furthermore, the unit's responsibilities would be broadened to include safeguarding freedom of navigation along international shipping corridors.
However, lawmakers from the Progressive Party opposed the initiative, arguing that it represented a concealed military deployment designed to advance American interests. They called on parliament to reject the proposal.
Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul told parliament that piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden had increased to more than three times last year's level, according to South Korean media reports.
He explained that the proposed expansion aims to safeguard South Korean ships and citizens operating in the region, dismissing concerns that the deployment could involve Seoul in the confrontation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Kang nevertheless acknowledged that authorities had not documented any piracy incidents within the additional maritime zone proposed for coverage.
South Korea's parliamentary Defense Committee forwarded the proposal to a subcommittee for examination on Tuesday, with a decision by the full committee scheduled for Thursday.
Under the proposed changes, the unit's operational radius would increase from 600 to 1,200 nautical miles, while its personnel strength would rise by 75 members, reaching a maximum of 395.
The expanded deployment would also receive additional capabilities, including a maritime surveillance aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal squad and unmanned equipment designed to detect and clear naval mines.
Furthermore, the unit's responsibilities would be broadened to include safeguarding freedom of navigation along international shipping corridors.
However, lawmakers from the Progressive Party opposed the initiative, arguing that it represented a concealed military deployment designed to advance American interests. They called on parliament to reject the proposal.
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