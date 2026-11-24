Explosive Remnants Kill Hundreds Across Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Landmine explosions and incidents involving unexploded ammunition have claimed at least 257 lives and injured another 87 people across Afghanistan since the start of 2026, according to figures released by authorities on Monday.
Children represent the overwhelming majority of those affected, accounting for 189 fatalities and 73 injuries, local media reported, citing statistics from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.
Yousuf Hammad, a spokesperson for the disaster management agency, said explosive remnants had caused a combined total of 344 deaths and injuries nationwide this year, with minors representing most of the victims.
The most recent incident took place on Sunday evening in Shirin Tagab district, located in the northern province of Faryab. An unexploded device detonated, fatally injuring a woman and a child. Both victims suffered severe wounds and died while being transported to a medical facility, according to provincial police spokesperson Abdullah Muradi.
Meanwhile, more than 900 square kilometers (347 square miles) of Afghan territory remain contaminated by landmines and unexploded explosive devices, according to reported estimates.
The disaster management authority also announced that Sar-e-Pul has become the second Afghan province, following Bamyan, to achieve complete clearance of explosive remnants of war.
The widespread contamination dates back to decades of conflict in Afghanistan. The United States launched its invasion in October 2001 following the September 11 attacks, removing the Taliban government from power and beginning a military campaign that continued for nearly two decades.
Children represent the overwhelming majority of those affected, accounting for 189 fatalities and 73 injuries, local media reported, citing statistics from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.
Yousuf Hammad, a spokesperson for the disaster management agency, said explosive remnants had caused a combined total of 344 deaths and injuries nationwide this year, with minors representing most of the victims.
The most recent incident took place on Sunday evening in Shirin Tagab district, located in the northern province of Faryab. An unexploded device detonated, fatally injuring a woman and a child. Both victims suffered severe wounds and died while being transported to a medical facility, according to provincial police spokesperson Abdullah Muradi.
Meanwhile, more than 900 square kilometers (347 square miles) of Afghan territory remain contaminated by landmines and unexploded explosive devices, according to reported estimates.
The disaster management authority also announced that Sar-e-Pul has become the second Afghan province, following Bamyan, to achieve complete clearance of explosive remnants of war.
The widespread contamination dates back to decades of conflict in Afghanistan. The United States launched its invasion in October 2001 following the September 11 attacks, removing the Taliban government from power and beginning a military campaign that continued for nearly two decades.
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