Mamdani Backs Democratic Push to Sanction West Bank Settlers
(MENAFN) Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, on Monday endorsed a renewed push by congressional Democrats to impose sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling it an important step toward confronting the toll of settlement expansion on Palestinians.
"I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians' lives and their livelihood," he told reporters.
His comments came after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat widely expected to become speaker in January, urged his party to make legislation sanctioning Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank a priority.
In an interview published Saturday by The New York Times, Jeffries said the US should “enact dramatic change” in how it approaches Gaza and the West Bank. He named the West Bank Violence Protection Prevention Act of 2025 as an early legislative goal.
“That is certainly something that I think we’ll have strong support for within the House Democratic Caucus, and I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress as a meaningful step forward to changing the conditions on the ground and hopefully meaningfully improving the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian people in the march toward two states for two people," Jeffries said.
Mamdani said sanctions alone would fall short. He called for a wider rethinking of Washington's long-standing backing of Israel.
"I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations, and now is the time to chart a different course," he said.
"I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians' lives and their livelihood," he told reporters.
His comments came after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat widely expected to become speaker in January, urged his party to make legislation sanctioning Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank a priority.
In an interview published Saturday by The New York Times, Jeffries said the US should “enact dramatic change” in how it approaches Gaza and the West Bank. He named the West Bank Violence Protection Prevention Act of 2025 as an early legislative goal.
“That is certainly something that I think we’ll have strong support for within the House Democratic Caucus, and I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress as a meaningful step forward to changing the conditions on the ground and hopefully meaningfully improving the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian people in the march toward two states for two people," Jeffries said.
Mamdani said sanctions alone would fall short. He called for a wider rethinking of Washington's long-standing backing of Israel.
"I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations, and now is the time to chart a different course," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment