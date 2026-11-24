Israeli Forces Conduct New Raid in West Bank Camp, Detain Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli troops entered the Al-Amari refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh on Monday, conducting searches of Palestinian residences and carrying out an extensive detention operation, according to local sources.
The sources reported that Israeli forces deployed additional military units to the camp, spreading across multiple residential neighborhoods.
During the incursion, soldiers searched Palestinian homes and arrested several young men. The troops also converted a children's center inside the camp into an interrogation facility for those detained, the sources added.
In a separate incident on Sunday evening, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that Israeli forces apprehended approximately 18 Palestinian laborers near Hizma, located northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, as they attempted to enter the city.
Since the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli military forces and settlers have escalated operations against Palestinians and their properties throughout the occupied West Bank.
These incidents have involved killings, the destruction of residential buildings and other structures, arson attacks targeting mosques and vehicles, the demolition of agricultural land, restrictions preventing farmers from accessing their fields, the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
The sources reported that Israeli forces deployed additional military units to the camp, spreading across multiple residential neighborhoods.
During the incursion, soldiers searched Palestinian homes and arrested several young men. The troops also converted a children's center inside the camp into an interrogation facility for those detained, the sources added.
In a separate incident on Sunday evening, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that Israeli forces apprehended approximately 18 Palestinian laborers near Hizma, located northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, as they attempted to enter the city.
Since the outbreak of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli military forces and settlers have escalated operations against Palestinians and their properties throughout the occupied West Bank.
These incidents have involved killings, the destruction of residential buildings and other structures, arson attacks targeting mosques and vehicles, the demolition of agricultural land, restrictions preventing farmers from accessing their fields, the forced displacement of Palestinian communities and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
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