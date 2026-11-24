Ukraine Claims Russian Warship Sunk in Libya Drone Operation
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reportedly destroyed a Russian corvette, brought down a military helicopter and hit a cargo vessel in a naval drone assault off Libya's coast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday.
The mission was carried out using seven Ukrainian-manufactured naval drones targeting the Russian corvette Merkury, which entered service in 2023, Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today - the targets we set were achieved," he said.
Zelenskyy added that he had received detailed reports from the government agencies and military units involved in carrying out the operation.
"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war," he said.
The Ukrainian president also confirmed that the operation resulted in the destruction of a Russian military helicopter and included an assault on a dry cargo ship that Kyiv alleges was being used by Moscow to move weapons.
"A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," he said.
The mission was carried out using seven Ukrainian-manufactured naval drones targeting the Russian corvette Merkury, which entered service in 2023, Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today - the targets we set were achieved," he said.
Zelenskyy added that he had received detailed reports from the government agencies and military units involved in carrying out the operation.
"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war," he said.
The Ukrainian president also confirmed that the operation resulted in the destruction of a Russian military helicopter and included an assault on a dry cargo ship that Kyiv alleges was being used by Moscow to move weapons.
"A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," he said.
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