US Probes Alice Huang, Singapore Firm Over Nvidia Chip Sales
(MENAFN) US authorities are conducting investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based company she previously headed, as part of broader scrutiny surrounding Nvidia semiconductor sales, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Sunday.
During an interview with ABC News, Clayton was questioned about whether Huang had shared information with the Chinese government or provided assistance to Beijing. He confirmed that both she and her former company were under investigation, stating that “there is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her.” He added that he would wait for the findings before commenting further.
The US Commerce Department launched its inquiry into Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected breaches of export restrictions. The investigation followed the detection of unusual activity during efforts to identify potential attempts to redirect sensitive semiconductor technology, according to a joint announcement issued by the Commerce and Justice departments last week.
As part of the investigation, Commerce Department officials requested documentation from Nvidia in May 2025 covering its direct and indirect transactions with Megaspeed. Nvidia subsequently added the Singaporean company to its restricted customer list the following month, while American and Singaporean officials questioned Huang during an inspection at the company's premises.
The Justice Department later assumed responsibility for leading the criminal investigation into Megaspeed.
Separately, reports published over the weekend indicated that Li Ming, a Chinese national with connections to Huang, had participated in significant corporate decisions at Megaspeed, citing individuals familiar with the situation.
During an interview with ABC News, Clayton was questioned about whether Huang had shared information with the Chinese government or provided assistance to Beijing. He confirmed that both she and her former company were under investigation, stating that “there is an investigation ongoing into her firm and into her.” He added that he would wait for the findings before commenting further.
The US Commerce Department launched its inquiry into Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected breaches of export restrictions. The investigation followed the detection of unusual activity during efforts to identify potential attempts to redirect sensitive semiconductor technology, according to a joint announcement issued by the Commerce and Justice departments last week.
As part of the investigation, Commerce Department officials requested documentation from Nvidia in May 2025 covering its direct and indirect transactions with Megaspeed. Nvidia subsequently added the Singaporean company to its restricted customer list the following month, while American and Singaporean officials questioned Huang during an inspection at the company's premises.
The Justice Department later assumed responsibility for leading the criminal investigation into Megaspeed.
Separately, reports published over the weekend indicated that Li Ming, a Chinese national with connections to Huang, had participated in significant corporate decisions at Megaspeed, citing individuals familiar with the situation.
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