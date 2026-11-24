Pipeline Shutdown Threatens Libya’s Oil Production
(MENAFN) The shutdown of a crude oil pipeline transporting supplies from Libya's largest oil field, Sharara, is expected to reduce daily production by approximately 350,000 barrels, the state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced Monday.
The corporation attributed the disruption to a group it described as operating outside the law, which had closed a valve along the pipeline. Another shutdown affecting the Hamada pipeline was already reducing national output by around 15,000 barrels per day, taking the projected combined production losses to 365,000 barrels daily.
The anticipated reduction represents approximately 26% of Libya's average crude production in October. NOC figures show that the country produced 43.47 million barrels during that month, equivalent to roughly 1.4 million barrels per day.
Located in southwestern Libya, the Sharara field transports crude to the Zawiya coastal storage terminal, which supplies the local refinery and facilitates exports through oil tankers.
Akakus Oil Operations manages the field on behalf of the NOC alongside four international energy companies: Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.
Production at Sharara climbed to approximately 335,000 barrels per day in August. During the same month, the NOC and Akakus discussed a strategy to increase output to around 355,000 barrels daily by mid-2027.
A previous interruption involving the same pipeline also affected refining activities in September. Following the closure of a pipeline valve by an armed group on Sept. 21, the NOC suspended operations at one of the Zawiya refinery's two processing units to maintain production at the remaining unit. Crude deliveries were restored on Sept. 26.
The corporation attributed the disruption to a group it described as operating outside the law, which had closed a valve along the pipeline. Another shutdown affecting the Hamada pipeline was already reducing national output by around 15,000 barrels per day, taking the projected combined production losses to 365,000 barrels daily.
The anticipated reduction represents approximately 26% of Libya's average crude production in October. NOC figures show that the country produced 43.47 million barrels during that month, equivalent to roughly 1.4 million barrels per day.
Located in southwestern Libya, the Sharara field transports crude to the Zawiya coastal storage terminal, which supplies the local refinery and facilitates exports through oil tankers.
Akakus Oil Operations manages the field on behalf of the NOC alongside four international energy companies: Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.
Production at Sharara climbed to approximately 335,000 barrels per day in August. During the same month, the NOC and Akakus discussed a strategy to increase output to around 355,000 barrels daily by mid-2027.
A previous interruption involving the same pipeline also affected refining activities in September. Following the closure of a pipeline valve by an armed group on Sept. 21, the NOC suspended operations at one of the Zawiya refinery's two processing units to maintain production at the remaining unit. Crude deliveries were restored on Sept. 26.
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