UN Deputy Chief: Gaza Ceasefire Isn't Delivering Safety, Aid
(MENAFN) UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said Monday that despite a ceasefire, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip still lack the safety, assistance and recovery they need.
Speaking at a special meeting in New York marking the day, Mohammed delivered remarks on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "On the International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," she said.
"There is no time to waste. No excuse for inaction. And no place for impunity," she said.
She called the devastation in Gaza "staggering," with tens of thousands of people killed and homes, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble as another winter sets in. She stressed that "nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."
“Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it,” she added.
In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Mohammed said settler violence, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and displacement are pushing Palestinian families from their homes on a scale not seen in generations.
She warned that Israeli settlement expansion, including moves to advance the E1 plan, endangers the viability of the two-state solution. "These activities must stop immediately."
Mohammed also insisted that humanitarian workers must never be targeted and that aid must never be "obstructed, diverted, or used as a bargaining chip." She urged member states to give political and financial backing to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which she said must be allowed to carry out its mandate.
Looking ahead, she said recovery must be led by Palestinians, must reach beyond rebuilding infrastructure, and cannot replace a political solution. A joint assessment by the UN and the World Bank found that the conflict has erased 77 years of human development in Gaza, she said.
"There can be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," she said, calling the two-state solution "the only viable path forward."
Speaking at a special meeting in New York marking the day, Mohammed delivered remarks on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "On the International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," she said.
"There is no time to waste. No excuse for inaction. And no place for impunity," she said.
She called the devastation in Gaza "staggering," with tens of thousands of people killed and homes, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble as another winter sets in. She stressed that "nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."
“Solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it,” she added.
In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Mohammed said settler violence, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and displacement are pushing Palestinian families from their homes on a scale not seen in generations.
She warned that Israeli settlement expansion, including moves to advance the E1 plan, endangers the viability of the two-state solution. "These activities must stop immediately."
Mohammed also insisted that humanitarian workers must never be targeted and that aid must never be "obstructed, diverted, or used as a bargaining chip." She urged member states to give political and financial backing to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which she said must be allowed to carry out its mandate.
Looking ahead, she said recovery must be led by Palestinians, must reach beyond rebuilding infrastructure, and cannot replace a political solution. A joint assessment by the UN and the World Bank found that the conflict has erased 77 years of human development in Gaza, she said.
"There can be no peace in the Middle East without realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," she said, calling the two-state solution "the only viable path forward."
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