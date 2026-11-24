RSF Drone Strike Injures UN Personnel in Khartoum
(MENAFN) Three United Nations employees sustained injuries after a drone strike attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted a UN facility in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, a Sudanese medical organization reported Monday.
The Sudan Doctors Network denounced the incident in a statement, describing it as “a serious violation of the protection afforded to humanitarian facilities and personnel under international humanitarian law.”
The attack came a day after the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that a drone strike had damaged a United Nations building in Khartoum while employees were present inside.
“Targeting United Nations premises and injuring their staff represents a dangerous escalation that threatens humanitarian operations and undermines efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions of civilians affected by the war,” the network said.
The organization demanded “an independent and transparent investigation” to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine who was responsible and ensure those involved face accountability.
It further called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law by safeguarding aid workers, UN premises and humanitarian organizations operating across the country.
Following the incident, witnesses reported hearing explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Sudanese military air defense systems engaged drones approaching the capital.
The Sudan Doctors Network denounced the incident in a statement, describing it as “a serious violation of the protection afforded to humanitarian facilities and personnel under international humanitarian law.”
The attack came a day after the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that a drone strike had damaged a United Nations building in Khartoum while employees were present inside.
“Targeting United Nations premises and injuring their staff represents a dangerous escalation that threatens humanitarian operations and undermines efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions of civilians affected by the war,” the network said.
The organization demanded “an independent and transparent investigation” to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine who was responsible and ensure those involved face accountability.
It further called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law by safeguarding aid workers, UN premises and humanitarian organizations operating across the country.
Following the incident, witnesses reported hearing explosions and anti-aircraft fire as Sudanese military air defense systems engaged drones approaching the capital.
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