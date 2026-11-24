Libya PM Warns Armed Groups Risk Pulling Nation Into Foreign Wars
(MENAFN) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah cautioned Monday that military factions acting on their own could draw Libya into both the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Sudan.
Meeting Italian Ambassador Gianluca Alberini, Dbeibah described such entanglement as a “dangerous gamble” that ordinary Libyans would end up paying for, his office said. He urged that all military decisions be placed under a single command. His office did not identify the groups.
Dbeibah also condemned the attack on Benghazi port, arguing that using civilian ports and facilities for military purposes endangers lives. He pointed to reports that a Russian military cargo ship had been docked there.
On Sunday, a sea drone hit a Russian ship in Benghazi port, wounding 10 people. According to Libyan sources and local media, the crew of a Malta-flagged cargo ship was evacuated safely after a separate attack off the coast.
Earlier Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had conducted a naval operation off Libya's coast and sunk the Russian warship Merkury.
The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called for an independent investigation into Sunday's attacks and warned of the danger of a broader confrontation.
Meeting Italian Ambassador Gianluca Alberini, Dbeibah described such entanglement as a “dangerous gamble” that ordinary Libyans would end up paying for, his office said. He urged that all military decisions be placed under a single command. His office did not identify the groups.
Dbeibah also condemned the attack on Benghazi port, arguing that using civilian ports and facilities for military purposes endangers lives. He pointed to reports that a Russian military cargo ship had been docked there.
On Sunday, a sea drone hit a Russian ship in Benghazi port, wounding 10 people. According to Libyan sources and local media, the crew of a Malta-flagged cargo ship was evacuated safely after a separate attack off the coast.
Earlier Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had conducted a naval operation off Libya's coast and sunk the Russian warship Merkury.
The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called for an independent investigation into Sunday's attacks and warned of the danger of a broader confrontation.
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