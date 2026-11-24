US Calls for Arms Embargo, Humanitarian Truce in Sudan
(MENAFN) US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos urged the international community on Monday to stop weapons shipments into Sudan and secure an agreement on a “humanitarian truce” without delay, following reports of drone strikes attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that caused extensive damage in Khartoum.
“More than 3.5 years after the start of Sudan's horrific war, civilians and humanitarians are still facing the brunt of the violence,” Boulos said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
He noted that drone strikes “reportedly launched by the RSF” in the Sudanese capital had inflicted “major damage” on a residential neighborhood and United Nations facilities, putting civilians and humanitarian workers at further risk.
On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had targeted locations in Khartoum, damaging a UN building situated in a residential area while personnel were inside.
“Nearly every day, strikes like these, using foreign-supplied drones, are killing civilians across Sudan and impeding humanitarian work,” he said.
Boulos further emphasized that international humanitarian law obliges all parties to safeguard civilians and humanitarian workers, noting that compliance with these protections remains “unfortunately too rare” throughout Sudan's ongoing conflict.
“More than 3.5 years after the start of Sudan's horrific war, civilians and humanitarians are still facing the brunt of the violence,” Boulos said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X.
He noted that drone strikes “reportedly launched by the RSF” in the Sudanese capital had inflicted “major damage” on a residential neighborhood and United Nations facilities, putting civilians and humanitarian workers at further risk.
On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that drones had targeted locations in Khartoum, damaging a UN building situated in a residential area while personnel were inside.
“Nearly every day, strikes like these, using foreign-supplied drones, are killing civilians across Sudan and impeding humanitarian work,” he said.
Boulos further emphasized that international humanitarian law obliges all parties to safeguard civilians and humanitarian workers, noting that compliance with these protections remains “unfortunately too rare” throughout Sudan's ongoing conflict.
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