Russia, Ukraine Report Civilian Deaths After Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine reported civilian fatalities and injuries on Monday following a series of overnight aerial attacks targeting locations in both countries.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced through Telegram that rescue teams had retrieved 11 bodies from beneath the debris of a destroyed building in the Kyiv region during overnight search operations.
"Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Meanwhile, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that air defense units had intercepted or neutralized more than 80 drones over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts across the region.
According to Slyusar, falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, prompting emergency response teams to intervene at the location. He did not disclose further information about the incident.
Residents in Novoshakhtinsk also reported hearing explosions and witnessing a major fire during the night.
Separately, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Region halted its operations after coming under a Ukrainian drone and missile assault that continued for six hours, Slyusar confirmed. Emergency crews were dispatched to the affected facility, he added.
In another incident in Perm Krai, a drone attack claimed one life and left two other people with minor shrapnel injuries, regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced through Telegram that rescue teams had retrieved 11 bodies from beneath the debris of a destroyed building in the Kyiv region during overnight search operations.
"Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Meanwhile, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported that air defense units had intercepted or neutralized more than 80 drones over Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts across the region.
According to Slyusar, falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, prompting emergency response teams to intervene at the location. He did not disclose further information about the incident.
Residents in Novoshakhtinsk also reported hearing explosions and witnessing a major fire during the night.
Separately, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Region halted its operations after coming under a Ukrainian drone and missile assault that continued for six hours, Slyusar confirmed. Emergency crews were dispatched to the affected facility, he added.
In another incident in Perm Krai, a drone attack claimed one life and left two other people with minor shrapnel injuries, regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported.
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