Drone Strike Kills Three Civilians in Sudan’s Khartoum
(MENAFN) Three people were killed and 10 others, including five children, sustained injuries after a drone strike hit civilian locations in the Karari area of Sudan's Khartoum state, local officials announced Monday.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited those receiving treatment at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and the facility's director, Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to the Khartoum media office.
People who survived the attack informed officials that the explosion caused the ceiling of a room to collapse and damaged nearby walls. Police officers recovered the bodies of the victims from beneath the debris before transporting the injured to hospital for medical assistance.
Hamza denounced the attack on civilians inside their homes, calling it “immoral behavior” and accusing the militia of repeatedly adopting such actions throughout the ongoing conflict.
Sudan's war began on April 15, 2023, following clashes between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The confrontation erupted over disagreements concerning the integration of the RSF into the country's regular armed forces.
Since then, the fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions of people from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, with hospitals and other healthcare facilities among the affected institutions.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Othman Hamza visited those receiving treatment at Al-Nao Hospital, accompanied by Health Ministry Director-General Mahmoud Al-Badri and the facility's director, Jamal Al-Tayeb, according to the Khartoum media office.
People who survived the attack informed officials that the explosion caused the ceiling of a room to collapse and damaged nearby walls. Police officers recovered the bodies of the victims from beneath the debris before transporting the injured to hospital for medical assistance.
Hamza denounced the attack on civilians inside their homes, calling it “immoral behavior” and accusing the militia of repeatedly adopting such actions throughout the ongoing conflict.
Sudan's war began on April 15, 2023, following clashes between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The confrontation erupted over disagreements concerning the integration of the RSF into the country's regular armed forces.
Since then, the fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions of people from their homes and devastated essential civilian infrastructure, with hospitals and other healthcare facilities among the affected institutions.
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