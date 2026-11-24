Trump Orders Wider Federal Death Penalty, Targets Newsom Move
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump pledged Monday to contest California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to spare the state's death row inmates, making the promise at the Justice Department while surrounded by relatives of murder victims.
Trump also announced a directive to broaden the federal use of capital punishment.
Addressing prosecutors, law enforcement officers and victims' families, he said efforts were under way to reverse the decision. “A lot of people in this room are working as hard as they can to get this travesty overturned in some form,” he told the gathering. “We’re going to take this right to the end.”
Trump did not specify what action the federal government could take against a governor's clemency decision. Under California law, most of the commutations need approval from the state Supreme Court.
Earlier this month, Newsom commuted the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Turning to the families, the president accused the governor of siding with offenders. “He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you,” he told the families.
Trump framed the move as politically motivated. “For what reason? I guess we know. I guess it’s politics. I think it's terrible politics, but that doesn't matter. Should never have been done,” he said.
In a statement issued earlier Monday, Newsom defended the commutations, saying he “won’t take lectures on accountability” from Trump.
Trump also announced a directive to broaden the federal use of capital punishment.
Addressing prosecutors, law enforcement officers and victims' families, he said efforts were under way to reverse the decision. “A lot of people in this room are working as hard as they can to get this travesty overturned in some form,” he told the gathering. “We’re going to take this right to the end.”
Trump did not specify what action the federal government could take against a governor's clemency decision. Under California law, most of the commutations need approval from the state Supreme Court.
Earlier this month, Newsom commuted the death sentences of more than 500 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Turning to the families, the president accused the governor of siding with offenders. “He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you,” he told the families.
Trump framed the move as politically motivated. “For what reason? I guess we know. I guess it’s politics. I think it's terrible politics, but that doesn't matter. Should never have been done,” he said.
In a statement issued earlier Monday, Newsom defended the commutations, saying he “won’t take lectures on accountability” from Trump.
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