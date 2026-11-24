Former OpenAI Board Member Warns AI Shutdown Cannot Stop Cyber Risks
(MENAFN) A former member of OpenAI's board has warned that relying on an emergency shutdown mechanism will not adequately address the growing cybersecurity threats associated with artificial intelligence, as US lawmakers work toward establishing federal rules for the rapidly advancing technology.
Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, made the remarks during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, arguing that a universal shutdown system would fall short of resolving the various challenges created by AI.
"There's not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately," Toner warned
She explained that emergency shutdown capabilities could help contain specific threats but pointed out that regulating autonomous AI applications, particularly those operating beyond US jurisdiction, would present greater difficulties.
Toner also raised concerns about whether technology companies were providing sufficient transparency regarding the reasons behind recent widespread service disruptions. She suggested that some outages might be linked to urgent attempts to repair security vulnerabilities before cybercriminals could take advantage of them.
Commenting on reported conversations between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding AI safety, Toner noted that both governments have a shared interest in preventing potentially catastrophic incidents involving the technology, even as mistrust continues to shape relations between Washington and Beijing.
Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, made the remarks during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, arguing that a universal shutdown system would fall short of resolving the various challenges created by AI.
"There's not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately," Toner warned
She explained that emergency shutdown capabilities could help contain specific threats but pointed out that regulating autonomous AI applications, particularly those operating beyond US jurisdiction, would present greater difficulties.
Toner also raised concerns about whether technology companies were providing sufficient transparency regarding the reasons behind recent widespread service disruptions. She suggested that some outages might be linked to urgent attempts to repair security vulnerabilities before cybercriminals could take advantage of them.
Commenting on reported conversations between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding AI safety, Toner noted that both governments have a shared interest in preventing potentially catastrophic incidents involving the technology, even as mistrust continues to shape relations between Washington and Beijing.
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