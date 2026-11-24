Hormuz Shipping Attacks Reach Wartime Peak in October
(MENAFN) Attacks targeting commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz climbed to their highest monthly total in October since the US-Iran conflict erupted in late February, according to official data released by the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO).
For the first time since hostilities began, the number of incidents reported to the British monitoring agency exceeded 30 during October. At least 22 additional attacks were documented by Sunday in November, spanning the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Before October, the monthly average of reported attacks stood at approximately 10, according to the agency's figures. Data separately published by the International Maritime Organization also identified October as the month with the greatest number of verified maritime incidents recorded so far this year.
In its weekly assessment released Friday, UKMTO clarified that its statistics include only incidents confirmed through primary sources. The organization acknowledged receiving information about further attacks but said these reports could not be independently substantiated.
The agency had also highlighted in mid-October that most vessels targeted in attacks were choosing not to notify authorities. Additionally, numerous ships had disabled their tracking systems to reduce the risk of being detected.
Meanwhile, commercial shipping activity through the strategic waterway remains approximately 65% lower than before the conflict. The Strait of Hormuz previously handled around one-fifth of worldwide oil supplies, but maritime traffic has declined sharply following Iranian attempts to disrupt shipping movements and a US blockade targeting Iranian ports.
For the first time since hostilities began, the number of incidents reported to the British monitoring agency exceeded 30 during October. At least 22 additional attacks were documented by Sunday in November, spanning the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Before October, the monthly average of reported attacks stood at approximately 10, according to the agency's figures. Data separately published by the International Maritime Organization also identified October as the month with the greatest number of verified maritime incidents recorded so far this year.
In its weekly assessment released Friday, UKMTO clarified that its statistics include only incidents confirmed through primary sources. The organization acknowledged receiving information about further attacks but said these reports could not be independently substantiated.
The agency had also highlighted in mid-October that most vessels targeted in attacks were choosing not to notify authorities. Additionally, numerous ships had disabled their tracking systems to reduce the risk of being detected.
Meanwhile, commercial shipping activity through the strategic waterway remains approximately 65% lower than before the conflict. The Strait of Hormuz previously handled around one-fifth of worldwide oil supplies, but maritime traffic has declined sharply following Iranian attempts to disrupt shipping movements and a US blockade targeting Iranian ports.
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