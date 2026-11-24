Qatar Presses US, Iran to Restart Talks as Tensions Simme
(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, cautioned on Monday that the Middle East cannot withstand another escalation between Washington and Tehran.
Citing the Qatar-based network Al Jazeera, Sheikh Mohammed said Doha is working with both the United States and Iran to get negotiations moving again. Al Jazeera reported that no sign of an understanding between the two sides has emerged so far.
The Qatari official spoke in Washington, DC, where he sat down with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to open the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. He called the forum central to the relationship between the two countries and said Doha wants to expand its defense cooperation with the United States.
The US State Department, in its summary of the talks, said Rubio commended Qatar's mediation work on the world stage and underscored the need for ongoing coordination with Doha "to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East." The two officials also discussed closer economic and security ties.
Friction between Tehran and Washington has endured since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two countries remain divided over how to carry out a memorandum of understanding they reached in Islamabad in June. Disagreements over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled efforts to end the war.
Citing the Qatar-based network Al Jazeera, Sheikh Mohammed said Doha is working with both the United States and Iran to get negotiations moving again. Al Jazeera reported that no sign of an understanding between the two sides has emerged so far.
The Qatari official spoke in Washington, DC, where he sat down with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to open the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. He called the forum central to the relationship between the two countries and said Doha wants to expand its defense cooperation with the United States.
The US State Department, in its summary of the talks, said Rubio commended Qatar's mediation work on the world stage and underscored the need for ongoing coordination with Doha "to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East." The two officials also discussed closer economic and security ties.
Friction between Tehran and Washington has endured since a US and Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28.
The two countries remain divided over how to carry out a memorandum of understanding they reached in Islamabad in June. Disagreements over sanctions, a US naval blockade and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled efforts to end the war.
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