Kremlin Delays Ambassador Appointments to UK, France
(MENAFN) Russia does not intend to rush the selection of new ambassadors to France and the United Kingdom, given the near absence of diplomatic engagement with both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
In an interview with Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Peskov revealed that Moscow had gone more than two months without ambassadors stationed in either London or Paris.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Commenting on Russia's diplomatic representation in the United States, Peskov confirmed that the question of appointing a successor to the Russian ambassador in Washington was not raised during discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in China.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
Russia's former ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, who assumed the position in March 2025, died in Moscow on Nov. 11 at the age of 66 after suffering from a chronic illness.
In an interview with Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Peskov revealed that Moscow had gone more than two months without ambassadors stationed in either London or Paris.
"There are no relations with these countries, so there is no need to hurry," he said.
Commenting on Russia's diplomatic representation in the United States, Peskov confirmed that the question of appointing a successor to the Russian ambassador in Washington was not raised during discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in China.
"No, such details were not discussed. The conversation was more conceptual," he said.
Russia's former ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, who assumed the position in March 2025, died in Moscow on Nov. 11 at the age of 66 after suffering from a chronic illness.
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