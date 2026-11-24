MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Black Friday Mega Sale runs Nov. 23–29, followed by the Cyber Monday Sale from Nov. 30–Dec. 3. Select mini splits will be 20% off during a 24-hour Black Friday flash sale on Nov. 27.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELLA announced that eligible ductless mini split









Mini Split Deals and Featured Systems

The 15% offer on eligible mini splits continues through Dec. 3. The 20% flash sale applies to select models on Nov. 27 only. DELLA's lineup includes single-zone heat pumps for individual rooms and tri-zone systems that serve three spaces from one outdoor unit.



Motto Series 18,000 BTU Mini Split Heat Pump

Vita Series 12,000 BTU Mini Split Heat Pump Vario Series 28,000 BTU Tri-Zone Mini Split

Additional Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers

Both sales include 30% off eligible central air conditioning systems, 20% off eligible window and portable air conditioners and 15% off eligible pool heat pumps. Qualifying purchases earn double DELLA Rewards points during both events.

How to Shop the Sales

Shoppers can visit Dellahome.com

During the Nov. 23–29 Black Friday Mega Sale, customers who subscribe to DELLA's emails and place an order can enter for a chance to win their order free, subject to the official promotion terms.

About DELLA

DELLA is a home heating and cooling brand focused on single-zone and multi-zone ductless mini split systems. Its product lineup also includes ducted central air conditioning systems, window and portable air conditioners, and pool heat pumps.

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