DELLA Announces 15% Off Mini Splits For Black Friday And Cyber Monday
Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELLA announced that eligible ductless mini split
Mini Split Deals and Featured Systems
The 15% offer on eligible mini splits continues through Dec. 3. The 20% flash sale applies to select models on Nov. 27 only. DELLA's lineup includes single-zone heat pumps for individual rooms and tri-zone systems that serve three spaces from one outdoor unit.
- Motto Series 18,000 BTU Mini Split Heat Pump Vita Series 12,000 BTU Mini Split Heat Pump Vario Series 28,000 BTU Tri-Zone Mini Split
Additional Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers
Both sales include 30% off eligible central air conditioning systems, 20% off eligible window and portable air conditioners and 15% off eligible pool heat pumps. Qualifying purchases earn double DELLA Rewards points during both events.
How to Shop the Sales
Shoppers can visit Dellahome.com
During the Nov. 23–29 Black Friday Mega Sale, customers who subscribe to DELLA's emails and place an order can enter for a chance to win their order free, subject to the official promotion terms.
About DELLA
DELLA is a home heating and cooling brand focused on single-zone and multi-zone ductless mini split systems. Its product lineup also includes ducted central air conditioning systems, window and portable air conditioners, and pool heat pumps.CONTACT: Align Inc,...
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