MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on its UK and Malta regulatory foundations, TPF is strengthening its payment infrastructure and delivering more integrated financial services as the industry prepares for PSD3 and PSR









TA' XBIEX, Malta, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Payments Factory (TPF) is advancing a major modernisation of its payment infrastructure, combining investment in technology, regulatory capabilities and risk management with the introduction of new digital payment solutions, including an integrated wallet and payment services proposition.

The initiative comes as Europe's payments industry prepares for the Third Payment Services Directive (PSD3) and the accompanying Payment Services Regulation (PSR), reforms designed to strengthen fraud prevention, consumer protection and regulatory oversight while encouraging innovation and competition.

TPF operates through regulated entities in the United Kingdom and Malta. Global Star Finance Ltd is authorised by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Electronic Money Institution, while TPF Malta Ltd is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as a Payment Institution.

Building Infrastructure for the Next Generation of Payments

Over the past 18 months, TPF has undertaken an extensive programme of technological and operational development, modernising its core banking infrastructure, enhancing card acquiring capabilities and expanding payment connectivity.

These investments include direct SEPA connectivity, Visa Direct capabilities, enhanced fraud and transaction monitoring, and regulatory reporting infrastructure. Together, they provide the foundations for more integrated financial services while strengthening operational resilience and oversight.

"Regulatory preparedness goes far beyond updating policies and procedures," said Charles Grech, Chief Executive Officer of TPF. "It requires the right technology, controls and operational capabilities. Our investments are designed not only to address evolving regulatory expectations but also to create the foundations for the next generation of payment services."

Developing a More Connected Payment Experience

Building on these capabilities, TPF's integrated digital wallet forms part of a broader payment services ecosystem, designed to simplify how businesses and their customers access, manage and move funds.

The wallet brings together account functionality, payment acceptance and money movement capabilities within a more seamless experience, reducing the complexity associated with managing multiple payment channels and providers.

The initiative reflects TPF's broader strategy to move beyond individual payment transactions towards more connected financial services, combining technological innovation with the security, risk management and operational controls expected of regulated financial institutions.

Through its integrated wallet proposition, TPF aims to provide businesses and their customers with a more convenient and connected way to access payment services, supported by the group's established financial infrastructure.

Preparing for the Future of European Payments

As PSD3 and PSR reshape the European payments landscape, financial institutions will face greater expectations around fraud prevention, customer protection and operational governance.

TPF's investments in transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, risk management and regulatory reporting reflect its commitment to anticipating these developments while supporting existing regulatory obligations.

While the European reforms will apply to the group's EU operations, its wider infrastructure strategy also supports its UK business, which operates under a separate regulatory framework.

"The future of payments will not be defined by speed alone," Grech added. "It will be shaped by how effectively financial services work together, how intelligently risks are managed and how much complexity we can remove for businesses and their customers. Our focus is on turning the infrastructure we have built into practical, reliable solutions."

As its modernisation programme progresses, TPF is turning its strengthened infrastructure into practical payment solutions, with a focus on expanding its capabilities and bringing more integrated financial services to market.

About The Payments Factory

The Payments Factory (TPF) is a financial technology group providing payment solutions to businesses and individuals, including card acquiring, payment accounts and money movement services.

Through its regulated UK and Malta entities, TPF combines financial technology, payments expertise and risk management to develop reliable, accessible and integrated payment solutions. For further information, visit .

Media Contact

Natalia Soronellas Barbara

Marketing Manager

The Payments Factory

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