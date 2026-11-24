Nicholas Allen, co-founder and CEO of Arrel, delivers his plenary talk at the Blockchain Africa Conference 2026, PwC South Africa, Waterfall City, Midrand, 15 October 2026.

Nicholas Allen, co-founder and CEO of Arrel, at the Africa Stablecoin Summit 2026, Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town, 13 November 2026, where he joined the panel on reserve assurance, financial reporting and tax frameworks.

Nicholas Allen, co-founder and CEO of Arrel, presenting to bank delegates in Nairobi on 29 October and Accra on 1 October 2026.

From Accra and Nairobi to Midrand and Cape Town, CEO Nicholas Allen briefed bank delegations and made five appearances in six weeks.

- Nicholas Allen, Co-Founder and CEO, ArrelCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arrel, the control and orchestration layer for digital assets in Africa, is one of three finalists in the Digital Assets / Cryptocurrency Innovation category of the SA FinTech Awards 2026, alongside Luno and VALR. The winner will be announced on 26 November at The Rotunda, The Bay Hotel, Camps Bay. Ahead of the awards, co-founder and CEO Nicholas Allen made five appearances in six weeks, presenting Arrel's stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure to bank delegations in Ghana and Kenya and setting out its approach at the Blockchain Africa Conference, on Moneyweb's Crypto podcast and at the Africa Stablecoin Summit.The awards are hosted by FINASA, the Fintech Association of South Africa, and presented by PayInc. FINASA describes the category as recognising practical digital asset work with a clear user, use case and compliance story. Five independent judges score each entry blind, and Deloitte audits the results. Arrel's finalist profile on the FINASA site carries one customer's verdict: "Arrel drastically cut our time-to-market."Arrel's Digital Asset Platform, DAPL, is one API layer between an institution's own systems and its digital asset providers. It connects custody, liquidity, compliance and governance, so institutions run payments, trading, treasury, FX, settlement and tokenization from one place, inside their own licence, with Arrel as the technology provider. Arrel is headquartered in Port Louis, Mauritius, with its technology team in South Africa.On 1 October in Accra and 29 October in Nairobi, Allen presented Arrel's platform to bank delegations at invite-only banking roadshows. In Accra, he gave a live platform demonstration.In Nairobi, Allen set out three bank use cases: stablecoin cross-border settlement, treasury liquidity outside banking hours, and services for clients and virtual asset service providers that already hold digital assets. Asked why a bank should use an orchestration layer for exchange access, he pointed to the second integration. "The complexity comes in when you want to add the second. It's always the second," Allen said. Two liquidity providers, a custodian and a screening tool all have to work together, and Arrel's platform does that coordination.On 15 October, Allen gave a plenary talk at the 12th Blockchain Africa Conference, held at PwC South Africa in Waterfall City, Midrand, titled "And, Not Or: Building an African Digital-Asset Strategy That Compounds". He argued that with technology, regulation, providers and the market all shifting at once, institutions gain most by orchestrating several best-in-class providers through one layer they control. "Even though you change anything underlying, for whatever reason, the house rules don't change," he said. "Still your policy, still your limits, still your client data, still your normalized audit trail." The full talk is available on video.On 22 October, Allen joined host Ciaran Ryan on Moneyweb's Crypto podcast for the episode "What banking in Africa will look like in five years". "I think the term stablecoin will probably become obsolete," he said, comparing stablecoins to TCP/IP, the plumbing people use every time they send an email. He added that customers will notice settlement outside banking hours and at weekends, and that small and medium businesses will gain services such as hedging that banks offer large corporates today. Compliance checks stay part of every payment, he said, so they belong inside the infrastructure.On 13 November, at the second Africa Stablecoin Summit at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town, Allen joined a panel on stablecoin reserve assurance, financial reporting and tax frameworks with speakers from Ledger Enterprise and Moore Blockchain and Digital Assets. He set out three questions a treasury must answer before it holds stablecoins: where the stablecoins are, who can move them, and what they are worth. "I think execution trumps strategy in this case," Allen said, recommending a live test payment of around $50,000, from rand into stablecoin and back.Allen, an electronic engineer with more than 20 years in engineering and financial systems, has focused on bridging traditional finance and digital assets since 2017. Before co-founding Arrel, he built and scaled a digital asset platform that processed over $5 billion in trading and transfer volume.About ArrelArrel is digital asset infrastructure for Africa, built in Africa for African financial institutions. Its platform, DAPL, connects any custodian, exchange, stablecoin rail and compliance tool through one API. Arrel is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 Type II examined, has received a Circle Ecosystem Grant and a Stellar Community Fund Build Award, and is a member of the Circle Alliance and the United African Blockchain Association. More information is available at arreltech.

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And, Not Or: Building an African Digital-Asset Strategy That Compounds. Nicholas Allen, Arrel, Blockchain Africa Conference 2026

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Arrel Takes Stablecoin Infrastructure to African Banks and Industry Stages, Named SA FinTech Awards 2026 Finalist News Provided By . November 24, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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