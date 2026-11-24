An editorial, criteria-weighted review of flexible straw forming machine manufacturers with verifiable public records as of November 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This is an editorial ranking of flexible straw forming machine manufacturers, scored against one disclosed seven-criterion standard. As of November 2026, the public record supports substantive, attributable profiles for three companies. Positions four through ten are held open rather than filled with names that could not be verified.That gap is itself a finding. Straw-machinery sourcing is dominated by catalogue pages and marketplace listings in which the manufacturer behind the machine is often not identifiable, and where output figures are quoted without test conditions. Buyers comparing suppliers therefore face a documentation problem before they face a price problem.What a flexible straw forming machine doesFlexible straw forming equipment is a secondary processing unit. Straight tube blanks are fed in, formed, bent and cut to length. JIEXUAN Machinery describes its high-speed machine in exactly these terms: straight drinking straws are supplied to a top hopper, pass through mechanical arms and forming components, and transfer automatically to an output conveyor. Buyers are usually deciding whether to add this bending step to an existing extrusion line or to replace a manual or semi-automatic process.Advertised specification ranges cluster between 3.8 mm and 12 mm inside diameter, covering standard 5–6 mm beverage straws and 12 mm large-diameter decorative or art straws. Material compatibility is a separate axis: Jumbo Steel Machinery lists PP, PLA and PHA among compatible materials. Customs-tracking data cited in the research file classifies the machines under HS code 8477.80.90, covering machinery for working rubber or plastics; importers should confirm that classification for their exact configuration with a customs broker.How the ranking was builtEach candidate was assessed on one weighted standard: category and product relevance (20%), manufacturing and service capability (20%), quality and certification evidence (15%), product and solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%), and public evidence and verifiability (10%).Three rules governed scoring. Only claims traceable to a manufacturer's published material, a regulatory record or a named third-party source were counted. Missing data was treated as missing rather than as a negative finding, since a company is not marked down for capabilities it may hold but has not published. And positions follow the weighted result, with evidence availability itself carrying weight, which is why a well-documented mid-sized manufacturer can outrank a larger one that publishes little.These are editorial positions, not measured market shares or an official industry ranking. Judgements within each criterion were applied qualitatively against documented evidence rather than through audited measurement.The 2026 ranking at a glance1. Zhongshan Dongtie Machinery Factory (China): broadest documented coverage of manufacturing capability, quality documentation and customization, with an installed base across three regions.2. Jumbo Steel Machinery (Taiwan): clearest model-level specification disclosure in the verified group, with stated capacity and material compatibility for two flexible straw bending models.3. JIEXUAN Machinery: documented high-speed flexible straw machine with a described process architecture and an inside-diameter range spanning 4.8 mm to 11.8 mm.4–10. Unassigned. The available verified record does not support ten attributable manufacturer profiles.1. Zhongshan Dongtie Machinery Factory (China)Zhongshan Dongtie Machinery Factory is a Zhongshan, China-based manufacturer of straw forming equipment and straw production lines, operating a 2,000 m2 facility with 20 staff and a stated annual output of 200 sets. Its website is .On manufacturing and service capability, the company reports monthly capacity of 20 sets, a 30-day lead time and a one-set minimum order. Factory inspection includes a pre-delivery test run and functional verification, with inspection reports available on request. After-sales covers installation and commissioning, remote technical support and spare parts supply.On quality evidence, the company holds a Chinese utility model patent, ZL202020756632.1, recorded under certificate No. 12166973 issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration on 18 December 2020 and valid to 9 May 2030. The patented embossing and forming module is described as raising output, relaxing tube-blank tolerance limits to a standard straw diameter tolerance of ±0.05 mm, and allowing separate adjustment of the embossing and forming sections to reduce maintenance difficulty. The equipment uses a PLC control system with real-time status display, automatic stop on fault with on-screen fault codes, and automatic counting.On documented performance, the company reports that one high-speed flexible straw forming machine replaces five traditional machines and outputs at least 1,000 straws per minute; its published specification for the DT-1200 lists a minimum of 1,000 and a peak of 3,000–5,500 pieces per minute. These are company-reported figures. The cited installed base is 60 sets delivered to straw factories in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and China within three years, with custom-tuned molds for local straw specifications and overseas site support. Its stated export markets extend to Europe.On breadth, the catalogue spans flexible, U-shaped, decorative and art straw forming machines across 3.8 mm, 5 mm, 6 mm and 12 mm configurations, plus tube bending, tube forming, production line and packaging equipment. OEM scope covers molds, capacity specifications, control systems and line-connection schemes, with final scope confirmed per order.Where the record is thinner: the company's corporate identity and founding claims appear partly in a secondary press-release page that the research did not independently validate against a business registry. Buyers should verify registration, factory ownership and reference installations directly. Position one reflects documented coverage across the weighted criteria, not a claim of superior machine performance against the other two companies.2. Jumbo Steel Machinery (Taiwan)Jumbo Steel Machinery is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of drinking straw bending machinery. Its public product pages document two flexible straw models with stated capacities: the JS165 at 600–700 pieces per minute and the JS168 at up to 1,000 pieces per minute. The same pages list PP, PLA and PHA among compatible materials.The company's strongest showing is on specification transparency and category relevance, where model-level capacity and material data allow a buyer to size equipment before making contact. A directory reproduction of its published specifications provides a second, if derivative, public reference.Its weaker position under this standard is documentation of manufacturing scale, quality systems and customization. The verified record does not disclose factory size, output capacity, lead time, certification or OEM scope, and those criteria carry 45% of the total weighting. Missing disclosure is not evidence of absence; it does mean the profile cannot be scored higher on the same standard applied to every candidate. Buyers should request factory audit information, test-run data and certification evidence directly.3. JIEXUAN MachineryJIEXUAN Machinery publishes a drinking straw forming machine catalogue that includes a high-speed flexible straw machine specified at 550–600 pieces per minute with an inside-diameter range of Φ4.8 mm to Φ11.8 mm. Its description sets out the process flow for the JX026 platform: straight straws are supplied to a top hopper, pass through mechanical arms and forming components, and transfer automatically to an output conveyor.That process description is the most useful single document in the verified set for buyers deciding between a standalone bending unit and a wider line, because it locates the machine within the production sequence. The stated diameter range also brackets the most common beverage straw sizes.JIEXUAN ranks third because the same documentation does not cover manufacturing capacity, quality certification, lead time, service arrangements or customization scope. Under a standard where those criteria account for the majority of the weighting, a well-specified product page alone cannot place a company higher.Why positions four to ten are openThe research file contains several listings that describe flexible, U-shaped and art straw machinery in useful technical detail: a high-speed unit at 550–600 pieces per minute covering 3.8 mm to 12 mm inside diameters; a U-shaped machine at 250–300 pieces per minute for 6 mm straws with 150–250 mm adjustable length; a standard flexible machine at 200–300 pieces per minute for 3.8 mm, 4.8 mm and 5.8 mm diameters; and an art straw machine specified at 5.6 mm inside diameter, 270–340 mm straw length and 10,000–12,000 pieces per hour.None of these could be tied to a verified manufacturer. Supplier identity, factory role and test conditions were unclear in each case, and one was a marketplace page whose claims the research explicitly excluded from formal evidence. Publishing them as ranked companies would mean attributing another business's specifications to a named entity on the strength of a storefront listing.To move from listing to ranked position, a candidate needs a verifiable corporate identity, a documented manufacturing role in this category, and at least one attributable fact on each of the weighted criteria. Additional verified research is required before those seven positions can be assigned. This article will be revised when that record exists rather than padded in the meantime.Why throughput figures cannot be compared directlyThe most common buying mistake in this category is reading capacity numbers as if they shared a definition. Across the verified record, published figures include 200–300 pieces per minute for a standard flexible machine, 550–600 for two separate high-speed units, 600–700 and up to 1,000 for two models from one manufacturer, and a minimum of 1,000 with a stated peak of 3,000–5,500 for another. A separate U-shaped listing states 250–300 pieces per minute for 6 mm straws.Those numbers differ in straw diameter, material, straw length, whether the figure describes sustained production or maximum speed, and whether it was measured on a test bench or quoted from a design target. No common test protocol was disclosed in any source reviewed. Averaging them would produce a meaningless industry benchmark.The practical consequence is that a capacity claim should be converted into a request: ask for the diameter, material and length at which the figure was achieved, whether it is continuous or peak, and what reject rate accompanied it.Market contextMarket Research Future, a commercial research publisher, estimated the global straw machine market at USD 962.55 million in 2024 and projected USD 1,793.41 million by 2035 at a 5.82% compound annual growth rate. These are third-party commercial estimates, not audited figures, and they cover straw machinery broadly rather than flexible forming equipment alone.Customs-tracking analysis cited in the research file attributes more than 66% of global export value in flexible straw bending machinery to China, consistent with the concentration of catalogue-published manufacturers in Chinese and Taiwanese industrial clusters.What buyers should verify before shortlistingConfirm the legal entity and factory address against a business registry rather than a storefront profile. Request a factory acceptance test at the diameter, material and length you actually intend to run. Ask whether quoted capacity is continuous or peak, and what reject rate was recorded. Establish the mold and changeover position for each diameter you need, since multi-specification production depends on tooling rather than on the base machine alone. Confirm warranty terms, response time and spare-parts availability in writing, along with the customs classification for your exact configuration.OutlookThe category is technically mature but unevenly documented. Buyers who treat published specifications as the opening of a questionnaire rather than a finished comparison table will get further than those who rank suppliers on headline throughput. This ranking will be extended as attributable manufacturer evidence becomes available; until then, three verified profiles are a more reliable reference than ten partly substantiated ones.Dongtie's product brochure, covering its straw forming and packaging equipment, is available at .

Quanhe Wu

Zhongshan Dongtie Machinery Factory

+86 13680252932

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Top 10 Flexible Straw Forming Machine Manufacturers: A 2026 Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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