CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Veteran Educator and Leadership Coach With the Association of California School Administrators Develops New Principals, Teaches Through UC Irvine Continuing Education, and Coaches Collegiate Softball With a People-Centered ApproachSanta Ana, California – Monica Colunga is a seasoned education leader with more than 37 years of experience developing students, educators, and future leaders. She currently serves as an Associate Coach with the Association of California School Administrators, where she provides leadership coaching and mentors first- and second-year principals. Monica is also a Certified Mental Performance Coach, a CalAPA Assessor, an instructor with UC Irvine's Department of Continuing Education, and an Appeals Officer with the California Interscholastic Federation. In addition, she volunteers as an assistant softball coach at the collegiate level. Her work reflects a lifelong dedication to helping students, educators, and leaders grow and reach their full potential.Monica began her career after earning a degree in Movement and Exercise Science, with an emphasis in athletic training and a minor in education, from Chapman University. Her path led from athletic trainer to assistant principal and ultimately to principal, a role she held for 16 years at Irvine High School. She went on to earn a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from UC Irvine/UCLA. She also completed Harvard Business School Online's Certificate in School Management and Leadership. Along the way, she served as president of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section and of the Federated Council at the state level, and worked as an assessor with Pearson Professional Programs.Among her proudest accomplishments is helping transform the culture at Irvine High School through a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports system. The initiative empowered students and contributed to the school earning platinum recognition. Monica's commitment to service extends well beyond the classroom and the principal's office. For more than three decades, she has volunteered as an assistant softball coach at Chapman University. She has also contributed as a founding member of Concordia University's Hispanic and Minority Leadership Advisory Board. Her specialties span educational leadership and administration, leadership coaching and development, and CalAPA assessment, giving her broad insight into leadership preparation.Passionate about supporting women in education, Monica urges young women entering the field to take risks and believe in themselves. She recognizes how easily self-doubt can take hold and encourages women to practice positive self-talk instead of heeding their inner critic. Her counsel is to give themselves grace, find the courage to take chances, and break through every barrier that stands in their way. Above all, she reminds them to keep moving forward with confidence and purpose.Monica's career reflects a people-centered approach to leadership grounded in service, mentorship, and the creation of meaningful opportunities for others. From the athletic training room to the principal's office and now to coaching the next generation of school leaders, Monica Colunga continues to shape educators and students whose success will carry her influence forward for years to come.Learn More about Monica Colunga:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Monica Colunga, Champions Leadership Development and Mentorship Across Nearly 4 Decades in Education News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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