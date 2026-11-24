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A Practical Guide to Natural Food Colors: Key Specs and Food Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A manufacturer's reliability is measured not only by its color range, but by whether product specifications, food-matrix performance and market-specific documentation can be verified together.Henan Zhongda Hengyuan Biotechnology Stock Co.,Ltd., a food-ingredient manufacturer based in Henan, China, produces natural colors, natural sweeteners and plant extracts for food manufacturers. Its product information covers Radish Red, Beetroot Red, Gardenia Yellow and Gardenia Blue, with reported forms, color behavior and application categories that differ by ingredient. The information provides a starting point for evaluation; it does not replace product-specific technical documents, local regulatory review or trials in the finished formula.That distinction matters because a natural color is not interchangeable with another simply because both deliver a similar shade. Solubility, pH, heat exposure, light, storage conditions and the food matrix can affect performance. The company's own material also records limitations for some colors, reinforcing the need to assess a grade in the intended process rather than rely on a general claim of stability.What makes a natural food color manufacturer reliable?A reliable supplier should make it possible for a buyer to connect a product's identity and specifications with its manufacturing and documentation controls. In practice, an evaluation should establish what the color is derived from, which form is offered, how it behaves in the relevant food system and what evidence supports its use in the destination market. A broad portfolio can help with shade selection, but breadth alone does not establish suitability.Useful points to verify include:Clear product identity: Confirm the product name, source material, physical form and any carrier or formulation details. Powder and liquid products may behave differently during storage, dosing and dispersion.Application-relevant specifications: Ask for the applicable pH, heat, light and solubility information for the exact grade. Check whether these properties were established for a similar matrix and process.Regulatory and certification scope: Verify that the specific product, intended use and destination market are covered by the documents supplied. A certificate or general compliance statement should not be assumed to apply to every product or food category.Quality records and traceability: Request current product specifications and batch documentation, and clarify how raw materials and finished lots are identified. These records help buyers assess whether supply meets agreed requirements.Practical technical support: Determine whether the supplier can help with shade matching, dosage trials and troubleshooting in the buyer's own process. Support is most useful when recommendations reflect the actual formula and processing conditions.These are evaluation criteria, not a ranking of manufacturers. No comparative data for competing suppliers is provided here, so the available evidence supports a company profile rather than a claim that one manufacturer is universally superior.Manufacturer profile and evidence availableCompany materials state that Henan Zhongda Hengyuan was established in 1993 and has a 200,000-square-metre factory area, 400 employees and 110 research and development engineers. The company also reports annual output of 100,000 tonnes. The stated output is a company-wide figure; the material does not allocate it to natural colors or to any of the four products discussed below.The company describes its business as serving food manufacturers with natural colors, natural sweeteners and plant extracts. Its listed food applications include beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat products, dairy and flour-based foods. Its product range includes multiple botanical colors in addition to the four covered here. Such breadth can give a formulator more options when matching shade and process conditions, but it cannot establish that a particular grade will work in a particular recipe.The practical test of manufacturer reliability is therefore product-level evidence: whether the grade supplied matches the specification agreed with the buyer, whether the documents match the intended market, and whether performance is confirmed in the finished product. Buyers should treat company-scale information as background rather than as a substitute for those checks.Four colorants: reported specifications and usesThe following comparison summarizes product information supplied by Henan Zhongda Hengyuan. Descriptions such as stability or application suitability are reported product claims, not independent test findings. Where the company materials present differing or qualified information, that is noted rather than collapsed into a single universal specification.Radish Red: a red shade with process limits to investigateRadish Red is described as a water-soluble anthocyanin powder extracted from red radish. The product listing identifies red or dark-red powder and reports ready solubility in water and ethanol. It lists applications including beverages, juice, fruit preparations, confectionery, jelly and frozen beverages, alongside bakery, seasonings and pickled vegetables.Its stated performance needs particular scrutiny. Product information describes the color as less stable to light, heat and oxidizing agents, while other material highlights red color and resistance under acidic conditions. A separate application note advises against use in neutral dairy drinks, high-pH protein drinks and systems involving prolonged high-temperature sterilization. Taken together, these details do not justify treating Radish Red as uniformly stable across food types. A buyer should ask which grade and conditions support the intended use, then test shade and retention through the actual process and storage period.The company also describes a specially refined deodorized grade in its application information. Buyers considering flavor-sensitive products should confirm its availability and evaluate the sensory effect in their own formulation rather than assume all grades have the same flavor profile.Beetroot Red: multiple forms, with moisture and pH considerationsBeetroot Red is extracted from red beet and identified as a betanin-based color. The product listing gives powder, water-soluble liquid and oil-soluble liquid forms. It describes a red-to-pink appearance and broad use across beverage, confectionery, dairy-style frozen foods and savory applications, including meat products, sausage and plant-based meat.The company's specifications describe stable color under aqueous conditions at pH 4.0–6.0, while another product statement reports a red tone within pH 3.0–8.0. The same product material notes that color performance is easily influenced by moisture activity. These ranges should not be treated as a single guaranteed operating window: buyers should ask which form and grade each statement refers to, and request supporting information for the relevant matrix. In a finished product, water activity, processing and packaging can affect results, so a bench test should precede production approval.Gardenia Yellow: check dispersion and shade in the finished systemGardenia Yellow is derived from gardenia fruit. The product entry lists water-soluble powder, water-soluble liquid and oil-soluble liquid forms, with E30, E60, E100, E300 and E500 appearing as grade designations in the company's listing. The material identifies carotenoid and crocin as principal color components, describes a yellow liquid or brown-yellow powder, and reports stable color in aqueous conditions from pH 4 to 10.Listed uses include beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat products, dairy, seasonings and instant food. The range of forms may be relevant where a manufacturer needs a specific dispersion approach, but the supplied information does not give a universal dosage or guarantee of performance across those applications. Formulators should confirm the grade's composition, solubility in the intended base and shade after processing. For products sold in different markets, permitted uses and labeling should be confirmed independently for the relevant jurisdiction.Gardenia Blue: an uncommon shade that requires market-specific checksGardenia Blue is also derived from gardenia fruit. The product information lists E30 and E100 grade designations, water-soluble powder and oil-soluble liquid forms, and a blue liquid or deep-blue powder. Its reported application set includes beverages, juice and smoothies, frozen beverages, confectionery, ice cream, bakery and snacks. The company describes stable color in aqueous conditions from pH 4 to 10 and notes that blending with red or green pigments can produce other shades.Color performance is only one part of the decision. A company FAQ states that its gardenia blue meets a specified U.S. regulatory provision but is not approved for ice cream and is limited to specified categories such as beverages and candies. That is a company-provided regulatory statement, not a substitute for checking current rules and conditions of use. The product's own application list includes ice cream, which makes market-specific verification especially important: a general application listing should not be read as proof that a use is legally permitted in every destination market.How buyers can move from specification to a decisionFor a first technical review, a food manufacturer can use a simple sequence that keeps product claims separate from formulation evidence:Define the target shade and use. Specify the food matrix, final color, whether the product is transparent or opaque, and where in the process the color will be added.Match form to processing. Compare powder and liquid options against the plant's mixing, dosing and dispersion method. Confirm solubility or dispersibility in the actual system rather than relying on the label alone.Check the process envelope. Document pH, heating, light exposure, oxygen exposure, storage and packaging conditions. Ask the manufacturer for grade-specific data that relates to these factors.Verify regulatory status and documents. Confirm that the ingredient and its proposed use are permitted in the target market. Check that certificates and other documents apply to the specific product and scope under review.Run a formula trial. Evaluate appearance, sensory impact, stability and color consistency through processing and storage. Approve the grade against written acceptance criteria before scaling up.This workflow is particularly relevant when replacing a synthetic color. Matching the initial shade alone is not enough: a replacement must also fit the product's process, label requirements and regulatory category. The company lists Radish Red and Beetroot Red among its red color options, but the appropriate choice depends on formulation and market requirements, not a general claim of equivalence.Market significance and outlookFor manufacturers reviewing natural colors, the important distinction is between portfolio-level claims and grade-level evidence. Product lists can identify candidates, while the specification, regulatory documentation and application trial establish whether a candidate is suitable. Differences within the four colors reviewed here-especially the reported stability qualifications for Radish Red and the differing Beetroot Red pH descriptions-show why a single broad statement about natural color performance is insufficient.Henan Zhongda Hengyuan's company materials describe a sizable manufacturing and research operation and list products across multiple color families. Those facts provide context for its role as a supplier, but product selection still turns on the performance and documentation of the specific grade. A reliable manufacturer is one whose technical claims can be examined at that level and whose recommendations can be tested against the buyer's recipe, process and market.The next step for any manufacturer considering these colors is not to assume an application claim transfers unchanged from one product to another. It is to confirm the exact specification, establish permitted use in the destination market, and validate color performance in the finished food. That approach allows the four ingredients to be evaluated on comparable, product-specific evidence.

Sarah Zhang

Henan Zhongda Hengyuan Biotechnology Stock Co.,Ltd.

+86 181 3562 8101

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Natural Food Colors: Specs and Food Uses News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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