Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani, co-founder of Azarakhsh International Brick Group, speaking at a formal meeting.

Architectural illustration of how a brick building facade and its entrance meet the sidewalk.

The Azarakhsh co-founder proposes reviewing entrances, signs, lighting and materials from the sidewalk and alongside neighbouring buildings.

- Mohammad Ali Seifi KashaniWEST VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani, co-founder of Azarakhsh International Brick Group, is calling on architects, building owners and municipal planning teams to assess proposed building facades at sidewalk level and in the context of neighbouring properties before finalizing designs. The recommendation focuses on four elements that people encounter on an ordinary walk: entrances, signage, exterior lighting and materials. It asks project teams to examine these elements together, in daytime and evening conditions, rather than judging a building only from a standalone rendering.The recommendation comes as the City of Vancouver's City-wide Design and Development Guidelines are in effect. Vancouver City Council approved the guidelines on July 28, 2026, consolidating more than 70 existing policies on building form and urban design. The city's guidance is regional context for the discussion; Seifi Kashani is offering his own recommendation and is not announcing a municipal initiative or a change to any approval process.“A striking façade and a good street are two different things,” said Seifi Kashani. He sees the exterior of a privately owned building as part of the setting people share each day. A child walking to school, an older resident taking a familiar route and someone visiting for the first time may all encounter the same frontage, but notice different things. Reviewing a building from their vantage points can reveal practical questions about the design that are harder to see in a presentation image.Reviewing the Whole Street at Sidewalk LevelMohammad Ali Seifi Kashani recommends including a sidewalk-level view that shows the proposed building alongside its immediate neighbours. The view can help a project team study building height, the scale and rhythm of ground-floor openings, the distance between entrances, and the relationship between the building and the sidewalk. A view from across the street can show how the upper floors fit into the surroundings. A closer view can show what pedestrians see when walking past the ground floor.Both perspectives matter. Materials and forms that give a building a recognizable profile from a distance may not make its entrance easy to find up close. A long stretch of blank wall can be less apparent in a view that emphasizes upper floors. Conversely, details that appear modest when seen individually can help explain the character of a street when shown in sequence. The point of including neighbouring buildings is to see where the design fits and where it creates a noticeable break.The approach does not require buildings to look alike. Seifi Kashani distinguishes visual continuity from uniformity. Buildings can differ in colour, texture and form while maintaining a relationship to the sidewalk and a scale that makes sense beside adjacent properties. A busy commercial corridor may accommodate more pronounced signage and more varied ground-floor activity than a quiet residential street. Historic districts can raise different questions again. The comparison should reflect the street where the building will actually stand.Entrances and Signs That Work on a First VisitFinding the right door is a simple test of how a building meets the street. Seifi Kashani recommends assessing approaches from both directions, including whether someone unfamiliar with the site can distinguish the main entrance from a service door or a private entry. A sign may be readable when viewed straight on in a rendering but difficult to identify when approached from the side. A doorway set back from the sidewalk may need to be considered together with the materials, lighting and signs around it.The test can also reveal how multiple public and private uses are presented at the same frontage. A building may have a residential lobby and a shop or office at ground level. If the doors are visually similar, a first-time visitor may have little indication of which one serves which purpose. Reviewing the doors from the likely arrival points can help a project team decide whether each entrance needs a clearer sign, its own lighting or a more distinct treatment.A project team can also compare how the frontage is experienced by people moving at different speeds or using the street in different ways. A person arriving by car may identify the building by a sign intended to be seen at a distance. A person walking, using a mobility aid or navigating with low vision may need to recognize the entrance from a different position. These observations can inform the design review without replacing formal accessibility checks or local requirements.A Separate Evening Review for Exterior LightingLighting that helps someone see an entrance can also project beyond the area it is meant to illuminate. Seifi Kashani suggests showing an evening view from the sidewalk and from across the street, with the proposed fixtures and illuminated signs in context. The review can consider whether the light falls on the entrance, spills toward a neighbouring window or makes signs harder to distinguish against other bright elements. The location, direction and visual effect of a fixture can be considered before the design is finalized.The recommendation also applies to signs and other elements likely to change once a building is in use. A thoughtful lighting plan can look different after tenants add signs or operators change how fixtures are used. Reviewing the frontage as a whole gives owners and designers a way to consider what needs to remain clear when individual elements change. The exercise does not determine whether a design meets a legal standard; it identifies effects the team can investigate and, where appropriate, correct.Feedback from people who already use the street can add a different perspective. A resident who regularly returns after dark may know where lighting is already uneven or where neighbouring windows face the proposed fixtures. A shop visitor or delivery worker may notice that a door is visible only from one approach. These observations can inform adjustments, such as the position of a sign or the direction of a fixture, before the project moves further along.Materials, Brick and the Character of a PlaceMohammad Ali Seifi Kashani draws on three decades of experience manufacturing facade materials, particularly facing brick. He recommends evaluating colour, texture, installation and maintenance as part of the street-level review. A material can look different under outdoor light than it does in a small sample or a digital rendering. The visual effect also depends on where it is used: a textured surface near an entrance can be read at close range, while the same details may blend together higher up the building.The choice of material is distinct from the quality of its use. In many Iranian cities, Seifi Kashani points to brick as one material that can connect new work to familiar features of a neighbourhood, including colour, texture and the rhythm of the facade. He does not present brick as a requirement or assume that its presence makes a design appropriate. The result depends on the design, the workmanship, the condition of the surrounding buildings and the experience of the people who pass the site.Maintenance is also part of the long-term effect. A rendering shows the facade at a point when its materials are new, its signs are coordinated and its lighting is working as intended. People encounter the building after years of weather, use and changes in occupancy. Checking how the frontage can be maintained, and how new signs or fixtures might be accommodated, brings that longer period into the design discussion. Seifi Kashani argues that this matters because a building remains part of the street long after the initial project team has moved on.What Research Can and Cannot EstablishResearch in environmental psychology and architecture can help distinguish how people perceive an exterior from broader claims about health or behaviour. Seifi Kashani's original analysis cited a 2024 eye-tracking study in which 79 participants viewed facade drawings. In that set of images, greater visual complexity was associated with lower aesthetic ratings. The finding was specific to the drawings and the conditions used in the study. It does not establish that ornament or architectural detail has the same effect in every setting.The analysis also cited a preliminary 2026 study in which 18 participants rated images of building facades. Responses varied across images, including in ratings of comfort and complexity. The small experiment offers a reason to pay attention to the conditions under which impressions are measured, not a basis for predicting how every person will react on a real street. Neither study establishes a long-term mental health effect from the design of a single building exterior.A person's experience of a street also depends on traffic, noise, sidewalks, greenery, accessibility, perceived safety and other people using the space. The practical recommendation is narrower: entrance visibility, glare, signs and the relationship between a building and its neighbours are observable design conditions. They can be discussed before construction without attaching unsupported claims about anxiety, community relationships or other outcomes to an individual facade.Applying the Review Without Prescribing a StyleSeifi Kashani's proposed review can begin with two drawings or views of the same frontage: one from walking height and one from across the street. Each can show the edges of the site, the relationship to neighbouring buildings and the usual routes to entrances. The team can then discuss a small number of questions specific to the site. On a main street, those questions might include how several storefront signs work together. On a residential street, the initial focus might be the location of an entrance and where outdoor lighting falls after dark.A second step is to look at the areas that get less attention in a presentation. Corners, side entrances and the transition between a public sidewalk and a private forecourt may be where people most need to understand how to move through the space. A front elevation alone may show the building clearly without showing how those spaces fit together. A view that follows the pedestrian route can bring the transitions into the review before signs, fixtures and ground-floor details are fixed.The same review can help different participants clarify what each controls. Owners can set expectations for use and maintenance. Designers can show how the frontage works in relation to the street and revise the drawings where a problem is visible. Builders can identify installation details that may affect the intended result. Municipal teams can consider the public-facing aspects of a project within their existing processes. Building operators can use the same observations when later changes to signs or lighting are considered.Seifi Kashani emphasizes that the relationship between a facade and public space does not change who owns a building. The distinction is between the property boundary and the area where decisions can be felt. An owner can decide how to use a building, while a sign, blank wall or light source can still affect people beyond the site. Reviewing those effects during design gives the participants a concrete basis for discussion rather than asking them to agree on a single architectural style.The recommendation applies to renovations as well as new buildings. An existing frontage may be affected by a replacement sign, a change to an entry or a new exterior fixture even if the rest of the building is unchanged. Comparing the proposed change with the whole frontage can reveal whether it improves the way people recognize and use the building, or introduces a new issue for adjacent properties. The scope of the review can match the scale of the work.For Seifi Kashani, the measure is how a building works during ordinary use, after the initial attention surrounding a project has passed. A facade may be memorable, but an entrance still has to be recognizable, a sign still has to be readable and outdoor light still has to serve its intended purpose. His recommendation is to make these questions part of the review while there is still time to adjust the design.About Mohammad Ali Seifi KashaniMohammad Ali Seifi Kashani is a co-founder of Azarakhsh International Brick Group. His work in facade materials spans three decades, with a focus on facing brick. The recommendations in this release reflect his professional perspective on how building materials, architecture and the design of public-facing spaces shape the everyday experience of a street.

Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani

Azarakhsh International Brick Group

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Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani Calls for Street-Level Review of Building Facades News Provided By Arcolux Construction November 24, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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