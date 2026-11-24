Enterprise AI's last-mile challenge is accessing human context and permission to turn automated workflows into meaningful outcomes.

- Prithwi R. Thakuria, Founder & CEO of mEinsteinBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise AI is becoming increasingly capable of operating inside organizations.AI agents can query databases, interpret documents, invoke software tools, coordinate workflows and increasingly execute actions across multiple enterprise systems. McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey found that 40% of respondents at companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue were already scaling AI agents, up from 27% the previous year.But the economic impact has not advanced at the same pace.While 80% of respondents said AI had improved individual productivity, only 37% reported any positive EBIT impact from their organization's use of AI.Prithwi Thakuria, Founder & CEO of mEinstein, believes part of that gap may lie at what he calls Enterprise AI's“last mile.”“Enterprise AI can automate the workflow right up until the workflow asks: what does the person actually want?” Thakuria said.The problem appears when an enterprise workflow reaches a customer, patient, borrower, traveler, clinical-trial participant or citizen whose relevant context exists outside the organization's systems.A bank may understand its own accounts, transactions and credit policies while knowing relatively little about the months of financial preparation preceding a mortgage application.A healthcare system can maintain a detailed clinical record while having limited visibility into what happens in the patient's daily life between visits.A pharmaceutical organization can model clinical-trial eligibility precisely while still needing to understand whether a potential participant is willing and practically able to participate.“The enterprise has a system of record for itself,” Thakuria said.“It rarely has a system of context for the human being outside it.”The issue is different from the more familiar concept of keeping a“human in the loop.”Human-in-the-loop systems generally involve an employee supervising or approving an AI decision. The external human boundary presents another challenge: the AI may require something only the individual can legitimately provide, including context, intent, preference, readiness, verification or permission.As agents move from assisting employees toward executing work, enterprise technology companies are increasingly treating those boundaries as an architectural concern. Microsoft now distinguishes between assistive agents and executing agents, arguing that systems performing work require explicit authority, lifecycle controls, clear accountability and defined escalation points.Simply routing every AI decision to a person may not scale economically either. McKinsey's recent analysis of agentic workflows found that, in one banking customer-service model, human oversight represented 70% to 75% of variable run costs.That suggests the longer-term architecture may require machines to operate autonomously within defined boundaries while preserving human authority where it matters.mEinstein is developing one approach around what it calls Human Intelligence Infrastructure.Its architecture allows an enterprise requirement to be expressed as a governed Human Context Contract defining the purpose, required attributes and permitted action. Relevant context can then be resolved against a private, user-controlled Algorithmic Self-Portrait, with a permission layer governing what may leave the user's environment.The enterprise may receive an approved answer, proof, qualification, selected context packet or authorized action rather than unrestricted access to the individual's underlying private data.That model could change a long-standing assumption in enterprise technology: that better intelligence always requires moving more data into the enterprise.“The future enterprise may need minimum necessary intelligence, not maximum available data,” Thakuria said.mEinstein's enterprise work across transportation, healthcare, clinical research and financial services is being used to test whether that same architectural pattern can repeat across different workflows.In each case, the surface problem is different. Underneath, the structure can be similar:an enterprise has a legitimate requirement;relevant context exists with the individual;permission determines what may be used;and a qualified result completes the workflow.The thesis remains to be proven at scale. But if the pattern repeats, human context and permission may become infrastructure rather than application-specific features.“AI creates productivity inside the enterprise,” Thakuria said.“The last mile determines whether that productivity becomes an economic outcome.”Enterprise AI may become extraordinarily good at understanding enterprises.The next challenge is connecting that intelligence to the human reality outside them.

Krati Vyas - Global Market Strategy Leader

mEinstein

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mEinstein Addresses the Human Context Gap in Enterprise AI Automation News Provided By mEinstein November 24, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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